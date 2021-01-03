Sports

Golden Eaglets off to Togo for WAFU Tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Five-time world champions Nigeria and threetime world champions Ghana headline the seven-team West African Football Union (WAFU B) U17 Tournament taking place in Lome, Togo from January 5 – 20.

Nigeria’s U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets will fly into Lome on Sunday morning from Lagos, with a squad of 25 players who are expected to pick the ticket from the WAFU tournament to represent the region in this year’s CAF U17 Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco. Pedigree, pride and career aspiration aside, the Eaglets are sure to derive some kind of vicarious motivation from the below-par outing of Nigeria’s U20 Boys at the WAFU B U20 Tournament in Benin Republic last month. Nigeria conquered the world in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015, and alongside Ghana have dominated cadet football on the African continent, with Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal to be reckoned with as well on the basis of investment and fo-cus on youth development.

The Eaglets’ first encounter in Lome will be against the Ivorians, at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday from 4pm, and should serve as a pointer to how much the Eaglets are keen to conquer Africa again. On Saturday at the same venue, they clash with Ghana’s Black Starlets in a potentially explosive encounter between two teams with eight world titles between them. Hosts Togo will open the twoweek tournament against Niger Republic at the Stade Kegue on Tuesday, hours before Group A’s other teams Benin Republic and Burkina Faso clash at the same venue. Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire make up the three-team Group B.

25 EAGLETS FOR WAFU TOURNEY

Goalkeepers: Destiny Emuwahen; Abdulbasit Abbas; Saheed Jimoh Defenders: Victor Udoh; Joseph Kuteyi; Chukwuemeka Egbu; Philip Titiloye; Oludapo Akintola; Emmanuel John Midfielders: Benjamin Mustapha; Oluwatomiwa Kolawole; Rabiu Ahmed; Samuel Akere; Vince Osuji; Haruna Hassan Wingers/Forwards: Michael Emmanuel; Gideon Atoyebi; Samson Ogunmola; Christian Nwachukwu; Peter Asuquo; Basheet Hamzat; Ahmed Abdullahi; Abdullahi Bewene; Joseph Arumala; Stanley Iheanacho.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Iloenyosi vows to take Anambra football to next level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as appeal committee disqualifies opponent Ex-international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has promised to take Anambra Football Association to the next level ahead of the state election scheduled for Friday, October 30, in the state. Speaking ahead of the election, the Special Adviser to the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, said he has what it takes to […]
Sports

Onyekuru joins Plug Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Plug Sports, a brand management company has announced the signing of Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, as one of its ambassadors. Making this announcement recently, the company which is a subsidiary of the Plug Entertainment promised to take the career of the player to the next level.   Onyekuru, who currently play for Monaco was […]
Sports

Nigeria’s Joel Obi faces racist abuse in Italy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from a player with Pisa, who denied the accusation. Chievo said in a statement that Obi was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica