Sports

Golden Eaglets off to Togo for WAFU Tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Five-time world champions Nigeria and three-time world champions Ghana headline the seven-team West African Football Union (WAFU B) U17 Tournament taking place in Lome, Togo from January 5 – 20.
Nigeria’s U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets will fly into Lome on Sunday morning from Lagos, with a squad of 25 players who are expected to pick the ticket from the WAFU tournament to represent the region in this year’s CAF U17 Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco.
Pedigree, pride and career aspiration aside, the Eaglets are sure to derive some kind of vicarious motivation from the below-par outing of Nigeria’s U20 Boys at the WAFU B U20 Tournament in Benin Republic last month.
Nigeria conquered the world in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015, and alongside Ghana have dominated cadet football on the African continent, with Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal to be reckoned with as well on the basis of investment and focus on youth development.
The Eaglets’ first encounter in Lome will be against the Ivorians, at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday from 4pm, and should serve as a pointer to how much the Eaglets are keen to conquer Africa again.
On Saturday at the same venue, they clash with Ghana’s Black Starlets in a potentially explosive encounter between two teams with eight world titles between them.
Hosts Togo will open the two-week tournament against Niger Republic at the Stade Kegue on Tuesday, hours before Group A’s other teams Benin Republic and Burkina Faso clash at the same venue. Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire make up the three-team Group B.
25 EAGLETS FOR WAFU TOURNEY
Goalkeepers: Destiny Emuwahen; Abdulbasit Abbas; Saheed Jimoh
Defenders: Victor Udoh; Joseph Kuteyi; Chukwuemeka Egbu; Philip Titiloye; Oludapo Akintola; Emmanuel John
Midfielders: Benjamin Mustapha; Oluwatomiwa Kolawole; Rabiu Ahmed; Samuel Akere; Vince Osuji; Haruna Hassan
Wingers/Forwards: Michael Emmanuel; Gideon Atoyebi; Samson Ogunmola; Christian Nwachukwu; Peter Asuquo; Basheet Hamzat; Ahmed Abdullahi; Abdullahi Bewene; Joseph Arumala; Stanley Iheanacho

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Noose around Barca President’s neck tightens

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lionel Messi‘s saga may consume the now embattled president of FC Barcelona. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, Messi’s criticism of the president could become the final nail in the Bartomeu’s coffin. In his recent interview the Argentine striker accused Josep Maria Bartomeu of mismanaging the club. As a result, activists are reportedly have started a […]
Sports

Real topple Barca from top of La Liga with Sociedad win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga thanks to a hard-fought victory at Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday, but go top because of their superior head-to-head record. Sergio Ramos’ penalty after the lively Vinicius Jr was fouled gave the […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles land in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Forced to undergo COVID-19 tests at airport Nigeria’s delegation to Tuesday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone arrived in Freetown on Monday afternoon aboard a chartered flight that flew the team from Benin City, and after a 30-minute ferry ride on the Atlantic from the International Airport in Lungi to the Sierra Leonean capital. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica