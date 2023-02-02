Golden Eaglets to tackle Morocco, South Africa, Zambia in U-17 AFCON

Five-time world champions Nigeria must successfully negotiate a tricky Group B that includes Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in order to be eligible for a spot at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Peru. At the draw ceremony conducted inside the Cercle Nationale d’Armee in Algiers yesterday, host nation Algeria birthed in Group A and will be in attrition with Senegal, Congo and Somalia. Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan make up Group C. Nigeria, who are champions of WAFU B zone and are coached by former Nigeria FIFA World Cup winner Nduka Ugbade, will contest their games in the city of Constantine. Group A will make home in Algiers while Annaba welcomes the teams in Group C. All four top-placed teams at the tournament now scheduled for April 29 – May 19 will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru later this year.
