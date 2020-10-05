Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.

Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc (GGB) recently.

The VISIT, which is part of the NSE’s relationship building and retention initiatives, also featured a courtesy visit to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, and the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking during the visit, Otunba Ogunbanjo stated: “On behalf of the Council and Management of The Exchange, I must commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.

“At the NSE, we are dedicated to helping issuers derive optimal value from their interaction with the market. As such, we have identified various opportunities for us to provide assistance in terms of enhanced regulatory support, capacity building, and engagement sessions.

“This visit is just a step in our commitment to working with Golden Guinea Breweries and its principals to build the company to even more impressive heights.”

On his visit to the State Houses, the president applauded the governors’ leadership efforts at promoting socioeconomic development and improving the lives of citizens in the states.

He also commended the Abia State Government on its key contributions to the significant progress that Golden Guinea Breweries has made. Ogunbanjo further highlighted the opportunities at the NSE for different companies at various stages to be listed on the exchange.

He stated: “The NSE Growth Board provides a viable platform for the large number of Small and Medium Enterprises to raise rightsized capital to finance their business objectives.

“Furthermore, there are opportunities for the listing of infrastructure bonds and privatization of state owned enterprises to improve performance & transparency, enhance visibility and improve direct and indirect revenues for the state governments.”

