Standard Organisation of Nigeria SON12
News

Golden Jubilee: SON adopts 168 new standards in 2 years

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that over 168 new standards were approved by it’s governing council for publication and dissemination, and an additional 213 new Nigeria Industrial standards were also approved for economic growth within the last two years. Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during a media parley organised to mark the Agency’s 50th anniversary celebration, said the astute leadership qualities demonstrated by successive Directors-General of SON helped the agency to evolve into one of the world’s most reputable standards regulatory bodies. He said: “The Federal Government introduced the first ever Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) 2020 – 2022 as part of its economic diversification policy. The strategy, which was developed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), is designed to identify priority areas to focus on, based on national needs assessment.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Excess sugar intake increases dementia risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Several studies have shown that the high consumption of food and drinks with added sugars is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, the general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. Similarly, researchers at Rush University in the United States […]
News

3 Simple Yet Actionable Strategies to Fulfill Your Dreams – Sunil Mcrewer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media marketing has become one of the dominant mediums to connect with audiences. It is free, and it has the possibility of reaching millions of people. More importantly, it is organic. Word of mouth has gone digital, and a favorable online presence can boost a company from startup to superstar. Popular Instagram star, Sunil […]
News

Taking BP measurements from both arms reduce heart attack, stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that taking blood pressure measurements from both arms could help save lives.   According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Hypertension,’ a difference in blood pressure between both arms was linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and death. High blood pressure, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica