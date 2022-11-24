Golden Jubilee: SON adopts 168 new standards in 2 years

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that over 168 new standards were approved by it’s governing council for publication and dissemination, and an additional 213 new Nigeria Industrial standards were also approved for economic growth within the last two years. Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during a media parley organised to mark the Agency’s 50th anniversary celebration, said the astute leadership qualities demonstrated by successive Directors-General of SON helped the agency to evolve into one of the world’s most reputable standards regulatory bodies. He said: “The Federal Government introduced the first ever Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) 2020 – 2022 as part of its economic diversification policy. The strategy, which was developed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), is designed to identify priority areas to focus on, based on national needs assessment.”
