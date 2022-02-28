GOLDEN MORN supports young agripreneurs to promote sustainable food systems

GOLDEN MORN, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, is collaborating with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University to help increase youth participation in the Agricultural sector. Through GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series, young agripreneurs with focus on grains, are exposed to relevant trainings on different aspects of the agricultural value chain and are provided with seedling and mentorship to help them succeed as farmers post training.

With 100 per cent of the grains used to produce GOLDEN MORN cereal sourced locally, the brand is not only contributing to sustaining Nestle’s local sourcing ambitions but is also positively impacting on the local economy by cultivating the next generation of farmers.

In addition to the training, mentorship and access to seedling, the most outstanding

beneficiaries of the programme also receive grants to help them scale their businesses. Seven winners emerged from the first and second series of the agripreneurship webinars which took place in October and December 2021.

Speaking at the presentation of grants to the successful Agripreneurs, Wassim Elhusseini, MD & CEO Nestlé Nigeria PLC said, “At Nestlé, we believe that communities cannot thrive if they cannot offer a future for younger generations, hence our drive to help young people access economic

opportunities.

GOLDEN MORN’s investment in the development of young agripreneurs

demonstrates our commitment to help young people acquire the skills they need to find jobs or create their own businesses”.

“I congratulate all the winners for their tenacity and hard work which have brought them this far and look forward to the contributions they will go on to make towards creating a better future for themselves and for their communities”.

The GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series seeks to train and provide support to young entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector in order to promote sustainable food systems. The series is open to all budding or existing agric-based entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 years, through a selection process. Participants have access to information on best practices, current research, and trends in agriculture.

Speaking on the agripreneurship initiative, Obianuju Okafor, Project & Finance Manager of the Enterprise Development Center (EDC), Pan Atlantic University said, “Entrepreneurship is the way forward in improving the economy of the nation, and every entrepreneur should be willing to learn to improve businesses processes and put the right structures in place. GOLDEN MORN is providing

the opportunity for young Nigerians interested in the Agricultural sector to skill-up. The EDC team is delighted to be working with Nestlé on this noble initiative”.

Speaking on behalf of all the beneficiaries of GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series and the grant recipients, Favour Adeleke said “This initiative from Golden Morn is a launching pad for young entrepreneurs in agriculture by providing the critical knowledge, skills and platform, we need to access the limitless opportunities in entrepreneurship and agriculture. Through the training, we are better equipped to navigate the bottlenecks of business.”

“I have had an amazing value adding learning, unlearning and relearning experience, and I am now well prepared to scale up exponentially and achieve great results in my entrepreneurial field”.

Nestlé GOLDEN MORN is an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, the Good Food, Good Life

company committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.

GOLDEN MORN is a nutritious and great tasting cereal made from homegrown Nigerian Maize and Soya Protein. It is fortified with vitamins and minerals, aligned to

the highest international quality standards. Introduced in 1986, GOLDEN MORN has evolved over time to become a well-loved cereal, nourishing Nigerian families for over 35 years.

GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series serves as a platform for awareness creation,

capacity building and experience sharing, expected to help increase youth participation in the Agricultural sector.-

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...