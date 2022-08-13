Golden queens and Team Nigeria’s historic feat in Birmingham

Before the start of the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games which took place in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, not many expected the Nigerian contingent to perform well. The reasons are obvious. The preparation was not the usual one, rather it was strategic. The ministry of sports identified nine sports with medal prospects and strategically worked with the sports federations to get the athletes ready for the games.

The sports are Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Powerlifting, Para Athletics and Para Table Tennis. For example, the wrestling team was heavily given a boost by the Federal Government through the ministry while the Bayelsa State Government also played a huge role. The athletes abroad enjoyed various incentives like the monthly financial stipends from the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the government grants for elite athletes which enabled them to plan for international events in various parts of the world with their coaches.

The adopt-an-athlete initiative of Sports Minister Sunday Dare which over 38 top athletes have benefited from was an additional boost for the athletes. And so, only a keen follower and stakeholder would know that Team Nigeria would be glorious at the games.

I personally saw it coming and wrote here that Nigeria would surpass the nine gold medal feat of the last edition in Australia and also record the best-ever performance. The signs were there but the average Nigerian might not feel it because the usual good preparation we are used to is seeing our athletes go on foreign tour before each global event.

Now, that the bulk of the athletes in various sports are abroad enjoying the best of facilities. Only boxing, weightlifting, judo and para sports athletes are based in Nigeria. It was indeed glorious that Nigeria finished 7th at the CWG in Birmingham and the number one African country at the competition. Even the South Africans with their swimming exploits could not stop the historic Team Nigeria athletes in the medals table.

This amazing feat reminds one of the Atlanta Olympic Games performance of Nigeria and the country’s first victory at the cadet FIFA World Cup in 1985 in China. In Birmingham, Team Nigeria displayed huge talents, so much guts and determination to excel. Tobi Amusan was amazing with a new games record in the women’s 100m hurdles just as Ese Brume achieved same feat in the women’s long jump. In an event Nigeria recorded many firsts, the weightlifters started the gold rush and huge credit goes to them and the wrestling team with legend of the sport, Daniel Igali, inspiring his team to bag three gold medals.

The ministry of sports led by Dare and all the nine federations leadership deserve kudos as well but it is important to start thinking of recording the best-ever performance at the Olympic Games in France. The stakes are high for the next sports minister because Dare has raised the bar with the recent exploits of Team Nigeria. However, while commending the glorious queens who made Nigeria proud, it is rather shocking that no Nigerian male won gold at the games.

The country’s male and female athletes are in the same space faced with same challenges at home and abroad with equal opportunities but over the years, it has been the ladies doing great in sports. Aruna Quadri, who is making us proud at the global stage in table tennis could not do the same at the CWG as the ping pong team fumbled generally without a medal. This was no surprise because the technical head is deficient. After the glorious reign of male athletes like Yusuf Alli, Innocent Egbunike, Adewale Olukoju, Chidi Imoh, Henry Amike, Olopade Adeniken, Osmond and Davidson Ezinwa, others who came up only displayed flashes of brilliance without staying long in the scene. While technical or sports scientists could have an explanation for this, it is a huge challenge to the coaches to identify and nurture quality male athletes so that Nigerians can enjoy another generation of great male athletes. One will tend to ask if young Nigerian men no longer see sports as huge career prospects or they are not ready to work hard to achieve success in sports. Again kudos to all those who won medals for the country and the ministry and sports federations should know the success in Birmingham means more work to maintain and surpass this standard at the global stage.

