Goldman Sachs: Bitcoin’ll compete with gold as ‘store of value

Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022 as digital assets become more widely adopted, Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said in a research note to clients. Citing bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to the around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment, Goldman Sachs said that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20 per cent share of the “store of value” market. Bitcoin will “most likely” become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions. In a hypothetical scenario in which bitcoin grabs a 50 per cent share of this market, its price would reach just over $100,000, the note said. Bitcoin was trading around $46,073 on Wednesday, having struggled to make gains after falling sharply in early December. In November, it had hit an all-time high of $69,000. “Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a “store of value” – and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin – but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.
Related Articles
Fidelity Bank partners group on entrepreneurial capacity
Fidelity Bank Plc has commenced another capacity building training for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its clients. Speaking in Abuja during a training tagged: ‘Strategic Leadership and Interpersonal Skills Development,’ for Fidelity Bank Plc SMEs and clients, the Executive Director, Fidelity Bank, North, Hassan Imam, said capacity building remained key for growth and development […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian seaports to operate 24 hours
•Embraces intermodal transportation Heads of maritime agencies in Nigeria have agreed to work on modalities for a quick commencement of 24 hours operation at the ports. Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said. He dropped this hint briefing the media after the second edition of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
KenMoore Fashion Opens New luxury Shop At FESTAC In Lagos
Renowned clothing brand, KenMoore Fashion is spreading its tentacles to ensure it satisfies its numerous customers with the opening of a state-of-the-art shop at the high brow FESTAC area in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria. The new luxury shop was recently opened amid fanfare and it boasts of latest clothing products ever known both home […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)