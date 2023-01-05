Business

Goldman Sachs: Global M&A to recover in H2’23

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market, according to a Reuters report. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse – including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division – said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023. The projections come after global M&A values slumped 36% to $3.78 trillion in 2022, from a record $5.91 trillion in 2021, according to Dealogic data. Banks, including Goldman, have cut jobs as activity slumps. In a series of interviews with Reuters in recent weeks, top Goldman dealmakers who have been at the firm for more than two decades apiece said there are plenty of reasons for global deal activity to pick up.

 

