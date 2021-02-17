News

Goldman Sachs: Nigeria, others face shaky recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Economics Research wing of Goldman Sachs has said that Nigeria and other countries within the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region would find it difficult to escape the economic and fiscal fallout of the Covid-19. In a new report, the global financial institution said that while the region may have succeeded in reining in the public health impact of the pandemic, economic gains made in the past two decades are at risk of being eroded. It stated: “Our analysis points to a lagged recovery in sub-Saharan Africa, as domestic growth drivers stay subdued and FDI dries up.

This in turn would slow fiscal consolidation and compound already concerning debt levels. Without a deeper prioritisation of vaccine rollout and renewed financial support from the international community, the economic gains of the past two decades could be erased by COVID-19.” Early in the outbreak of the pandemic, African countries were tipped to bear the brunt of the effects owing to poor health infrastructure as well as weak economies to shoulder unplanned expenditure to contain the disease.

Despite faring relatively better in terms of confirmed cases as well as fatalities compared with developed countries, the emergence of a new strain of the virus has coincided with a sharp rising case count and casualties. “SSA finds itself in a rising second wave and a darkening outlook. Our findings imply that the spread of COVID-19 in SSA is higher than measured and likely to continue.

The tools available to fight the disease are limited, with strict lockdowns too costly and the vaccination schedule light and slow,” the report said. “The implications of the second wave of the pandemic would set back the continent’s path to recovery given that domestic lockdowns would restrict the services industry, a key source of growth in recent years, and tourism in particular would continue to suffer. “A lagged recovery does not bode well for the main economic challenge currently facing the continent, that of a burgeoning fiscal crisis.

We recently found that countries in SSA will follow the trend in the Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa region by imposing a significant negative fiscal impulse in 2021. “However, in many countries this consolidation will not be sufficient to arrest a rise in public indebtedness, while risks are skewed to the need for further spending or weaker revenue growth,” it added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged breach: Rights group makes case for revocation of Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of African Human Rights Network, has urged the Federal Government to consider revoking the bail granted the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, over what it said was alleged breach of the conditions set by the court. The coalition said Sowore allegedly broke the law, considering the fact that a […]
News

Delta gas fire: When hell came down to Agbor

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

It was a day nobody prayed for. Nobody would actually wish for it. But the people of Agbor, in Ika area of Delta State had a day they would have wished to forget but can’t in a hurry. A gas filling station exploded in daylight, killing and injuring many. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports It was a […]
News

JUST IN: Trump leaves White House for last time as President

Posted on Author Reporter

*Only reporters present to see him off Accompanied by the first lady, Donald Trump is leaving the White House for the last time during his presidency. The Marine One helicopter is on the White House lawn to take him to Andrews Airforce Bases where he will board Airforce One, the presidential plane, which will take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica