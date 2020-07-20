Sports

Golf great, Nicklaus, reveals he tested positive for coronavirus, recovered

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus back in March when the pandemic first swept across the United States.
Nicklaus, who made the revelation during the CBS telecast of the Memorial Tournament, said his wife showed no COVID-19 symptoms, but he had had a sore throat and a cough. He also said that they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20, reports Fox News.
“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”
This past Tuesday, Nicklaus said he would shake hands with whoever wins the Memorial Tournament, a tradition he created.
“If they don’t want to shake my hand, that’s fine, I’ll give them a fist bump or an elbow bump, but I’m not going to give them COVID-19, so that’s… I wouldn’t put anybody in that position,” Nicklaus said Tuesday.
He said again on CBS that he’ll shake hands if the winner wanted to do so, but he would be fine if the winner didn’t.
“We’ve got the antibodies, and theoretically we can’t get it and can’t give it,” he said. “That’s a nice position to be in.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a June 30 update, reported that it did not know if people who recovered from COVID-19 could get infected again. The CDC also advised that even with a positive test for antibodies, “you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal end losing run with Saints’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rodriguez dents Watford’s survival hopes A dreadful error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped Arsenal achieve their first win since the return of the Premier League in an entertaining game played in sweltering heat at St Mary’s. McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nketiah following a back-pass, allowing the striker to intercept his attempted ball […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrd go top again after beating gritty Espanyol

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid are two points clear at the top of La Liga after grinding out a victory at bottom club Espanyol. Casemiro scored the only goal as he latched onto Karim Benzema’s brilliant no-look backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa before firing home. The Brazilian had earlier gone close to the opener […]
Sports

Omagbemi best for Falcons’ job –Okobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Super Falcons star, Ngozi Okobi, has described exinternational, Florence Omagbemi, as the best candidate for the vacant national team position.   With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looking for a capable replacement for the last coach of the country’s female national team,   Thomas Dennerby, Okobi has said Omagbemi should be consider for the job. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: