Golf: Kupcho wins first women’s major of 2022

American Jennifer Kupcho overcame a back-nine wobble towintheChevronChampionship – thefirstwomen’smajorof 2022- by two shots in California. Kupcho, who started the final round with a six-shot lead, bogeyed the 10th, 13th and 14th as her advantage over Jessica Korda dwindled to two shots.

A birdie on the next settled any nerves and a two-over 74 was enough to win a first LPGA Tour title on 14 under par. Fellow American Korda shot a 69 to finish runner-up on 12 under. Kupcho, her caddie and her husband all jumped into Poppie’s Pond after her victory.

She will be the last winner to carry out the long-standing tradition, with the tournament moving to Houston from next year. “To be a major winner and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie’s Pond, it’s all really special,” Kupcho said

