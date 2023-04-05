Golf taught me endurance, says UK-trained Nigerian lawyer James Akinwande

It is not certain if any of the individuals who leisurely engage in golf would see beyond the pedestrian benefits from the sport. However, full of insight, James Akinwande, a Nigerian-born lawyer, inventor and entrepreneur living in the United Kingdom, has deep understading about his involvement in the game.

Unlike many who stumbled on what recreational activity they engage in for relaxation, it was not so with Akinwande. His decision to take to golf as a non-professional was divinely inspired for purposes, which have all manifested and positively impacted on his exploits.

Akinwande built a close relationship with God, which he guards jealously. The fact is evident in his dealings, actions and his comments. Not taking credit for anything he has achieved, he ascribes all his successes to God, without whom he strongly believes he would have been nowhere.

In a recent question and answer session, the lawyer, with 19 years experience in Legal Compliance, Business and Immigration Law, revealed how he came in contact with golf as a sport for his free time. He insinuated that though God gave him direction during one of his morning devotions, God chose the path for him because of the significant lessons inherent in the sport that have made a lot of difference in all his endeavours. He described gold “as a blessing”.

“Golf is a blessing. I heard the word golf one day when I was praying. I have a ritual of prayers every morning. I googled the golf courses around me because I was working as a legal caseworker around Dagenham as at that time.

“I called up Crowlands Golf and was attached to Mr Ashley Lucas (a PGA coach). From the first time I picked up a golf till now; it has been a blessing, fitness wise and in so many other ways. Golf will test your endurance, concentration; determination; temperance and much more. You can’t be complacent with golf and the only person you’ll compete with is usually yourself…even though you might be playing with other golfers,” added James Akimwande.

Although Akinwande acknowledged that golf is for those who can afford the associated cost, he stressed that the most important thing is to play the game regularly, with a red mighty flag that it could be addictive.

“Golf is an elite sport. I can’t lie.

But at the same time, when you develop an interest in it, the associated cost won’t matter much whether you are rich or just comfortable. Golf is not for everyone… but for those who play regularly; it’s quite addictive.”

The Ondo-born father-of-three, who has been residing in the UK for more than 28 years, recently made a notable invention in human history, pioneering a new a cooking device. Consequently, he has been listed as as one of the 50 Nigerian-born inventors, with his latest invention licensed by the UK intellectual Property Office.

On his invention, he disclosed that it was a journey that began 24 years ago, which was delayed due to various setbacks and obstacles.

James Akinwande’s academic qualification is one completely befitting of his reputation. He read Engineering at Ondo State Polytechnic, Owo, and later bagged a degree at the Federal University of Technology, Akure. After moving to England, he attended the University of East London; Birkbeck College; University of Westminster and he is a proud product of the London Metropolitan University.

Akinwande is the International Artist Manager for Kenny Blaq and Artist International Compliance Consultant for famous Nigerian celebrities such as the likes of Ayo Makun, professionally known as AY, and Brodda Shaggi, to mention a few.

