Sports

Golf: Tiger will rest, work on walking after family outing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Tiger Woods isn’t sure when he will play competitive golf again, but the 15-time major winner intends to rest and improve his walking ability in the coming weeks.

Woods and his son Charlie settled for a share of eighth on Sunday at the PNC Championship family golf tournament won by Fiji’s Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh.

Woods, aided by carts at the weekend event, plans to strengthen his legs as he recovers from severe leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash and nagging plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

“Plantar fascitis is no fun and now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this,” Woods said on Sunday.

“There are so many good things that I’ve been able to do physically – be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill.

“But I haven’t been able to get from point A to point B and we’re obviously going to work on this.”

Woods, whose 82 PGA Tour titles is level with Sam Snead for the career record, reflected on the progress he made from last year’s event, when his recovery and future were unclear.

“A lot,” he said. “Last year I played with a broken leg. This year nothing was broken, but it was good that all the pieces are there again all lined up.”

Woods only managed nine competitive rounds in 2022, finishing 47th at the Masters, withdrawing with leg pain after three rounds of the PGA Championship and missing the cut at the British Open at St. Andrews.

“It was a tough year but also one of the more rewarding years I’ve had in a while,” Woods said.

Woods reflected on his emotions on playing at St. Andrews, saying that while he plans to play again at the Open, he might no longer be playing the next time the event is played on the famed Scottish course, with Opens scheduled elsewhere through 2025.

“I don’t know if I ever get back to playing St Andrews in a British Open but to be able to experience that maybe one last time at this level was very special to me,” Woods said.

‘WALKING PENGUINS’

The Singhs, three-time runners-up, opened with seven straight birdies on the way to firing a 13-under 59 on Sunday to capture the light-hearted 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Singh, a 59-year-old former Masters champion, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th to give Team Singh a second 59 in a row, making them the first duo in the event’s history to break 60 twice in the same year.

Their record total of 26-under par 118 was enough for a two-stroke victory over John Daly and son John and Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

Team Woods, which opened on 59 to share second, struggled to a closing 65, with Woods happy to be alongside his 13-year-old son.

“It was an incredible week just to be able to play with Charlie,” Woods said. “We played great yesterday and today we were both like walking penguins out there.”

Woods, who turns 47 on December 30, says he can’t predict a schedule but hopes to play all four 2023 majors.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tinubu at 70: Okocha leads other exinternationals to Onikan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Ex-Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s Contributions to Nigeria, sports   Retired Super Eagles playmaker, Austin Okocha, will on Sunday (today) lead other ex internationals to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, to honour foremost politician and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he celebrate his 70th birthday.   Director-General of the […]
Sports

CWG: Dare commends Team Nigeria’s best-ever performance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Gumel, Ali also salute record-setting feat   The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has congratulated Team Nigeria athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games for posting its best performance ever in Birmingham. Team Nigeria amassed 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze, a total of 35 medals. The gold medal haul is the highest at a […]
Sports

EPL: Fulham stunned by late Traore winner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adama Traore struck a stoppage-time winner for Wolves as Fulham’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League suffered another significant blow. Traore settled the game with a fierce angled drive with little time left, reports the BBC. Earlier, Wolves had been denied a goal when the video assistant referee ruled that Daniel Podence’s arm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica