Travel & Tourism

Golf tourism to grow significantly by 2025 – Report

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Technavio, in its latest report, analyses the scale and trends of golf tourism worldwide, broken down by region and segment. The importance of golf infrastructure around the world is one of the main elements influencing the golf tourism business. Most of these facilities are inaccessible to the general public, as they are located in private clubs, golf resorts and golf-focused real estate.

The majority of the world’s golf courses were located in North America, followed by Europe and Asia. Throughout the forecast period, the global golf tourism mar-ket is expected to experience significant growth as a result of the expansion of golf courses in these regions.

However, the growing threat of fantasy golf may impede the growth of the market and is one of the factors hindering the growth of the golf tourism market. Buy a sample now! North America will account for 53% of market growth. The main golf tourism markets in North America are the United States and Canada.

Compared to the Middle East and Asia (MEA) and South American markets, the market in this region will grow faster. Throughout the forecast period, the growth of the golf tourism market in North America will be favoured by the presence of well-developed economies, pleasant climatic conditions, the availability of a variety of terrain and extensive media coverage of the sport. Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report. *Culled: Tourism and Society Think Tank

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Awofeso introduces Bishop Crowther project to students

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Students at this year’s recently held Green Festival, the children section of the Lagos Books and Arts Festival (LABAF) 2021, were treated to different proposition as they were introduced to the ongoing Bishop Ajayi Crowther documentary project by the visioner, Nigerian award – winning travel journalist, Pelu Awofeso. A number of the students who were […]
Travel & Tourism

MARCEL BREKELMANS: His sights on exceeding guests’ expectations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Marcel Brekelmans, is the general manager of Lagos Continental Hotel, he spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the plans of taking the hotel to greater heights as the first choice for business and leisure travellers, corporate world and residents of Lagos Background Marcel Brekelmans is an hotelier of international repute with vast experience on whose […]
Travel & Tourism

ERELU FUNMI ROTIBA: A lifetime romance with culture, travel

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Erelu Funmi Rotiba, chief executive officer of Special Tours and Travels Limited and Imperial House of Culture, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her sojourn in the world of tourism and her life time commitment to putting Nigerian tourism on the global tourism map Background Young, adorable and pretty, with a unique personality and dress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica