Golf tourism to grow significantly by 2025 – Report

Technavio, in its latest report, analyses the scale and trends of golf tourism worldwide, broken down by region and segment. The importance of golf infrastructure around the world is one of the main elements influencing the golf tourism business. Most of these facilities are inaccessible to the general public, as they are located in private clubs, golf resorts and golf-focused real estate.

The majority of the world’s golf courses were located in North America, followed by Europe and Asia. Throughout the forecast period, the global golf tourism mar-ket is expected to experience significant growth as a result of the expansion of golf courses in these regions.

However, the growing threat of fantasy golf may impede the growth of the market and is one of the factors hindering the growth of the golf tourism market. Buy a sample now! North America will account for 53% of market growth. The main golf tourism markets in North America are the United States and Canada.

Compared to the Middle East and Asia (MEA) and South American markets, the market in this region will grow faster. Throughout the forecast period, the growth of the golf tourism market in North America will be favoured by the presence of well-developed economies, pleasant climatic conditions, the availability of a variety of terrain and extensive media coverage of the sport. Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report. *Culled: Tourism and Society Think Tank

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...