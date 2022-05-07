News

Gombe 2023: Group Squeals Over Serving Perm Sec’s Participation In PDP Screening

In the spirit of resign-before-participating-in-politics directive to civil and public servants, a group called Concerned PDP Vanguard has squealed over the participation of a serving Federal Civil Service permanent secretary in the PDP screening process for gubernatorial aspirants in Bauchi State.

“It has come to our notice that Dr. Babayo Ardo, the current permanent secretary in the ministry of Niger Delta attended the PDP gubernatorial screening in Bauchi in clear contravention of the civil service rules which prohibits serving civil servants from participating in such activities,” the group complained in a statement by Comrade Sani Kabiru.

The group recalled: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Head of Service of the Federation recently issued a circular wherein she reiterated the position of the law which prohibits civil servants from participating in nominations exercises or party primaries.”

The Concerned PDP Vanguard stated: “It is in lieu of the above that we wish to bring Dr. Babayo’s conduct to the attention of the leadership of our party, the PDP as well as the federal government where Dr. Babayo Ardo is still employed.”

The group observed that as a party, it would be counterproductive for the PDP to allow people who will not even respect the rules of political engagements to be participating in its processes, lest they truncate the chances of our party should they win the ticket.

“It is our informed opinion that the screening team ought not to have attended to him knowing fully well that he’s a serving permanent secretary who neither presented a letter of resignation nor termination of appointment,” the group said.

 

