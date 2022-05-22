Gombe 2023: Reminding PDP of 2019 miscalculations

It’s political transition; it’s another time for contenders and pretenders to storm the hearings of citizenry with both true (in the case of contenders) and false (in the case of pretenders) welfare Programmes in stock if voted into power.

While contenders are driven by utmost patriotism to deliver dividends of democracy, pretenders are only rabble-rousers, taking the social media as abode.

For the contenders, determination had started years ago in anticipation of their present quest.

Some may have been commonly identified with the masses such that they often secretly offer prayers to God to deliver their states/communities into the hands of those they have come to see as their benefactors.

In the case of pretenders, they engage “town criers” to start polishing their images on the social media.

Of course, to them it’s a matter of negotiations at the end of the day; they negotiate directly for themselves in terms of either contract or federal appointment should the opportunity arises for the state.

The time has again come for these two categories of people to showcase their ingenuity to the populace who may be gullible or wise enough to discern the genuineness of the canvassers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State is now facing the challenge commonly faced by an average electorate – who is the best to deliver true essence of democracy.

In 2019, the party paraded the best aspirants good enough to sink the ship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost the opportunity when it flagrantly snubbed wise counsel; it lost the battle to ill-favoured APC when it sold it’s soul to the misfit by snubbing the general demand.

Commenting on the scenario, the party’s chairman, Maj. Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe at a recent press briefing on behalf of the party admitted to fielding unpopular candidate in the last election and forgave the aspirants that later left the party.

He said: “you can not blame them for leaving, I too pity and sympathise with them, having invested so much into a project only to be denied reaping their investment.”

If truly it was a mistake the party made in 2019, now then is another opportunity to correct the mistake.

Investigation has shown that while an aspirant, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, popularly called Sadauna has been on the move for decades nurturing his ambition by building human capital with the employment of over 700 Gombawa into the service of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) the gesture he publicly declared was for God and humanity,

Worthy of mention here was the established skill acquisition centers to provide various skills to thousands youth and women of Gombe in order to be self reliant. These centers have so far graduated and empower many youth in all parts of the state.

Similarly Gwanma supported educational pursuit of numerous Gombawa by offering local and international scholarships to the children of the poor and vulnerable through his JIG foundation. A feast that is uncommon to today’s politicians

Another myriad contribution of Gwamna which cannot be compared with other aspirants is the established women endowment scheme to empower women, especially widows and less privileged with what to support their families. Thus, it is on record that among the present contenders, Gwamna stands unique in touching the lives of the less privileged due to his accommodative nature and he is always there to support them.

Presently, PDP has six aspirants: Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardauna Gombe), Jubrin Danbarde (former CEO, Suntrust Bank;) Air Vice Marshal Shehu Adamu Fura (retired) and Dr. Abubakar Ali Gombe, former minister of health.

Others are: Dr. Babayo Ardo, Permanent Secrtayry, Federal Ministry for Niger Delta and Alhaji Ya’u Gimba, former MD, FMB.

The poser here is: of all these “generals,” how many have really indicated genuine interest in trace; how many believe in fairness and not power of money and connections?

Like Sardauna, how many have toured the entire 114 political wards in the state to hobnob with electorates; how many in the past identified with the plight of the masses in term of jobs, after all they are all blessed.

However, the political strategy in picking party candidate has always been either consensus or direct primaries. Recall, consensus cost the PDP the Government House in 2019. Suffice to say nay consensus, but primaries.

Based on investigation, If direct or indirect primaries are to be conducted it will certainly be to the advantage of Gwamna, whom delegates will queue for which according to analysts is time for Gombawa to pay him back for his steadfastness in rescuing them out of poverty by giving either them or their kinsmen job opportunities. Subsequently, PDP will will coast home with victory.

Aside the ace of jobs for about 1,000 Gombe youths that Gwamna hold, another justification for him to be the party’s flagbearer is the unselfish and humanitarian gesture to the party.

Enter PDP Secretariat on Bauchi road anytime, what greets you is the 14-seater Hummer bus conspicously packed in the premises courtesy of this aspirant. This vehicle has saved the party the embarrassment of members riding on commercial mode of transportation to outside events since not all has private vehicles. Not even the serving party has such vehicle.

Once beaten, twice shy and; a fault denied is twice committed; time for decision makers to stand firm and query the genuineness of all aspirants before governorship primaries so that the PDP may reclaim the “Power House.”

Alhaji Mansur Aramide is a journalist in Gombe.

