Gombe 2023: Why The Call On Sardaunan Gombe

It’s obvious that some people opined that 2023 political season is something too early to be a topic of discussion and proclamation but to ordinary politicians, permutations, alignments and realignments had begun ahead of the upcoming elections.

Of course, the political atmosphere is gradually steaming up with political parties, gladiators, and supporters mapping out workable strategy either overtly or covertly depending on what is suitable and when would it be suitably applicable.

The most critical stakeholders – the voting population where I profoundly belong, are also apart from evaluating the performance of those they’ve elected into the various positions of power, weighing suitable options in places where those voted have manifested some visible signs of failure or barefaced show of incompetency.

As a keen observer of the nation’s politics and power play, I can boldly and categorically deduced that, since the return of democracy in 1999, Gombe state is gradually becoming one of the states where politics is being played to its chock-full.

In fact, 2015 and 2019 general elections and the results emanated from both depict that the people of the state can never be taken for a ride or taken for granted. They can decide their political faith.

In 2015, despite the overwhelming Buhari’s tsunami that swept virtually all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states in the North and other parts of the country, former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo was reelected by defeating his major opponent, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with a wide margin.

Obviously, the voting pattern was the credibility of the respective candidates and it was very apparent that on no scale one can compare PDP’s Dankwambo’s starling credibility and experience with that of the APC’s Inuwa Yahaya. More to his advantage and credit, Dankwambo had superlatively transformed the state to its enviable status building on what his predecessor, Sen. Danjuma Goje has evidently done.

Like the 2015, 2019 came with its own peculiarities which gave an edge to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to win the Governorship, all the 3 Senatorial, 6 House of Representative and 19 out of the 24 State Assembly seats in the state.

The reason for these overwhelming defeats suffered by the PDP is not implausible because the party has failed to manage its internal crisis popped up after the gubernatorial primary election where the party believed to have mistakenly brought Sen. Bayero Nafada as its candidate who was believed to be an unpopular candidate by both the party and the electorates.

In the array of the party’s gubernatorial contenders; Dr. Jamil Gwamna, Abdulkadir Hammasaleh, Ahmed Abubakar Walama, Mohammad Hassan, Bala Tinka, Retired General Sylvester Audu, Ambassador Hassan Garba, Alhassan Fawu, Umar Bello, Ahmed Goje, Engr. Abubakar Bappah, what most of us believed was that, had the party produced Jamil Gwamna as its candidate, the narratives could have been different and favourable for the party and the entire people of the state who are now crying for bad leadership.

It was the riffles of the PDP’s primary election and subsequent emergence of Mr. Nafada who ultimately decamped into the party in July, 2018 with a sole intention of contesting the governorship election that infuriated other contenders and people of the State who voted against him.

Also, to the APC, Inuwa Yahaya wasn’t a better candidate and his emergence as the party’s flagbearer has shocked other candidates and many pundits but be that as it may, Sen. Goje stood firmly until he convinced all the rest to support Inuwa in the general election.

Though, Governor Yahaya has recently celebrated his one year in office of his four years term, the political atmosphere is gradually sizzling and steaming up with apologists of a particular party and prospective candidates always debating either on social media or radio stations domiciled in the state or they meet to discuss issues bothering them, all in preparation of the 2023 general election.

It’s of a great interest that, mostly the discussion is centered on two political bigwigs, the incumbent Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) who’s yet to indicate any interest let alone choosing a platform.

Yes, Gwamna as he’s fondly call, is yet to make any official political declaration on whether he’s interested in the 2023 election as he seems busy himself with his businesses and other engagements but today’s situation in the state sees him as the only emancipator of the entire people of the state irrespective of political affiliation.

Unfortunately for us, Inuwa Yahaya is seems indequately equipped with the essential skills to move the state forward and consolidate the gains of democracy we have recorded so far.

The present government policies are viewed as anti-people with lots of hues and cries over sacking of workers, land administration and demolition of properties, unbearable taxes at a time states are giving moratorium, abolition of youth’s empowerment programmes, poor handling of isolation centres during the Covid-19 peak period and lots more.

In furtherance of its political ill-fated drive, fellers have it that most of the people who were instrumental to coming of this administration in 2019 election are left holding the short end of the stick as they were never been part of the decision marking or involved in any sense.

The recent complain and outcry by one of the Commissioners in the state over the nomination of our sister from Gombe South as State’s Coordinator of the Federal Government Empowerment Programme and the denying of our daughter her right of becoming the State Chief Judge despite her qualification is a bitter lessons for us.

I’m not intending to bring to fore, the conspicuous misdoing of the present administration in Gombe state and I will not speak for others but am lending my strong voice with the majority by calling on Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna to graciously present himself to contest the 2023 governorship election to rescue the state and re-right the wrongs of the past by running an inclusive cum progressive government.

By: Bulus J. Musa

Bulus writes from Billiri.

