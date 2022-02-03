Gombe APC leader resigns ahead of 2023

A leader of the Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, has resigned his membership of the party. The 2023 governorship aspirant tendered his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Jekadafari ward on Tuesday. In the resignation letter, Gwamna explained that he made the decision after consultations with his family, political associates and supporters. Although he did not state the reasons for dumping the party, his support ers who spoke with our correspondent yesterday, alleged that Gombe APC leadership had taken sides with Governor Inuwa Yahaya. Isah Kaltungo, a close associate of Gwamna, said the aspirant left because stakeholders and party executives in some local government areas visited by Yahaya had endorsed him for a second time. According to him, that was an indication that the party will not provide a level playing field for all aspirants in the primary election. However, Gwamna has yet to join any other party.
Related Articles
We deployed technology to raise Customs revenue to N1trn, says Webb Fontaine CEO
…assures of excellent service Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, Ope Babalola has shed light into how his company has been supportive to Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) in deployment of technology for revenue collection and trade facilitation. According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as an institution and its personnel are utilising the platform […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PPPRA: Domestic LPG production increased to 49m tonnes in September
As the prices of gas continues to soar, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that out of the 76,578.986 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplied in September, 49,453.081MT was produced locally while 27,125.905MT was imported. A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Services PPPRA, Kimchi Apollo, yesterday disclosed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-Supreme Court judge, Babalakin, dies at 94
A retired Supreme Court justice, Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, died yesterday at the age of 94. Babalakin, the father of billionaire businessman and lawyer, Wale Babalakin, was called to the London Bar in the late 1950s. The influential judge, sources close to the family said, was buried yesterday at his Gbongan, Osun State, country – […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)