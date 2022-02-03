News

Gombe APC leader resigns ahead of 2023

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comments Off on Gombe APC leader resigns ahead of 2023

A leader of the Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, has resigned his membership of the party. The 2023 governorship aspirant tendered his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Jekadafari ward on Tuesday. In the resignation letter, Gwamna explained that he made the decision after consultations with his family, political associates and supporters. Although he did not state the reasons for dumping the party, his support ers who spoke with our correspondent yesterday, alleged that Gombe APC leadership had taken sides with Governor Inuwa Yahaya. Isah Kaltungo, a close associate of Gwamna, said the aspirant left because stakeholders and party executives in some local government areas visited by Yahaya had endorsed him for a second time. According to him, that was an indication that the party will not provide a level playing field for all aspirants in the primary election. However, Gwamna has yet to join any other party.

 

