News

Gombe asks FG for reimbursement of N10bn on airport upgrade

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Gombe State government has asked for a refund of money spent to upgrade the Airport which was taken over by the Federal Government recently. The State Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Magaji, gave the hint while briefing Journalists during the breakdown of the approved 2023 budget recently signed into law by the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. Magaji said that “It is a 3.5-3.6Km runway airport which was built according to international standards, and that the present administration has so far spent a lot of money on the building of fences, repairing, maintaining of the Airport amounting to N10 billion. He explained that it is only fair for the Federal Government to reimburse the state the amount due to its spending in bringing the facility to international standards which attracted it to take over the airport.

The Commissioner further explained that the amount was captured under the comparative analysis of 2022/2023 capital receipts, where the Federal Government is expected to make reimbursement of the sum of N10 billion which represents 11.4 per cent of the total capital receipt.

“The policy in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.” explained clearly how the Federal Government should go about taking over airports from state governments across the country because airports are also termed as security assets that are in the exclusive lists It could be recalled that the state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, had earlier proposed to the State House of Assembly, the sum of N173.6 billion for the 2023 budget, but later signed the sum of N176 billion as adjusted and approved by the Assembly. Our correspondent reports that the airport is hoping to serve dual purposes of commercial and military use.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A True Leader Is One Who Leads by Example: David Kauzlaric

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Everyone has stories about bosses who demand compressed lunch breaks, but regularly go out themselves for leisurely mid-day meals. Or what about the supervisor who expects salaried employees to consistently stay late working overtime, while they commonly skip out at 4:00pm to go to the gym? Such double standards infect company culture, team morale, and […]
News

Buhari leaves for Ethiopia to attend Prime Minister Ahmed’s inauguration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday. He is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday. His spokesman, Femi Adesina in a release disclosed that the President will deliver a goodwill […]
News

2023: Reject APC for its failures, Atiku tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said next year’s election is a national rescue mission of the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku also stated that third parties’ corroborations confirmed that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu had wanted a Muslim- Muslim […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica