Gombe asks FG for reimbursement of N10bn on airport upgrade

The Gombe State government has asked for a refund of money spent to upgrade the Airport which was taken over by the Federal Government recently. The State Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Magaji, gave the hint while briefing Journalists during the breakdown of the approved 2023 budget recently signed into law by the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. Magaji said that “It is a 3.5-3.6Km runway airport which was built according to international standards, and that the present administration has so far spent a lot of money on the building of fences, repairing, maintaining of the Airport amounting to N10 billion. He explained that it is only fair for the Federal Government to reimburse the state the amount due to its spending in bringing the facility to international standards which attracted it to take over the airport.

The Commissioner further explained that the amount was captured under the comparative analysis of 2022/2023 capital receipts, where the Federal Government is expected to make reimbursement of the sum of N10 billion which represents 11.4 per cent of the total capital receipt.

“The policy in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.” explained clearly how the Federal Government should go about taking over airports from state governments across the country because airports are also termed as security assets that are in the exclusive lists It could be recalled that the state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, had earlier proposed to the State House of Assembly, the sum of N173.6 billion for the 2023 budget, but later signed the sum of N176 billion as adjusted and approved by the Assembly. Our correspondent reports that the airport is hoping to serve dual purposes of commercial and military use.

