Gombe community rejects imposition of monarch

The socio cultural organization of the Tangale Nation of Gombe State known as Tangale Community Development Association (TDA) has accused Governor Mohammadu Inuwa Yahaya of oppressing the Tangale nation of the State with the imposition of a non -native as the ‘Mai Tangale’ against the will and tradition of the people.

The Sarkin Zangon Tangale and Member of Trustees of the Socio-cultural body of Tangale people, Dr. Daniel Maddo made these allegations during a press conference held on Friday in Jos, Plateau State Capital. He said that the mysterious death of the late occupant, HRM Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II created a vacuum that led to the imposition of “One Mallam Danaldi Sanusi Maishanu” by the Governor even when he got ‘only two votes’ with Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba’ who got five votes of the kingmakers with the third person also going with two votes respectively.

