Gombe deputy gov felicitates with Muslim Ummah

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manassah Daniel Jatau, yesterday called for love, unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state irrespective of religious inclinations. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jack Tasha, in Gombe, the deputy governor said unity, love and peaceful coexistence should guide Nigerians in whatever they do while also promoting peaceful coexistence in their daily activities. He equally asked for prayers from all and sundry on the current challenging security situation in the state and country, saying that only prayers and collective efforts from Nigerians could help to solve the problem. While felicitating with the Muslim Ummah the world over in observing this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, the deputy governor urged them to put the lessons learnt during the Ramadan into use and show love and care to everybody, especially the less privileged.

