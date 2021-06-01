Gombe deputy gov solicits for more prayers at 2nd anniversary

The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, has called for more prayers for the administration of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, in the state.

The call came during the celebration of the second anniversary of the administration in the state at the weekend.

It will be recalled that the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has organised a special prayer session in commemoration of the two years anniversary of the administration.

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria said the prayers were in line with scriptural injunctions that asked the faithful to pray for those in authority as the bible acknowledged that every authority is instituted by God.

The deputy governor, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, said ‘prayer is the secret of the success of every endeavour, especially in administration and governance,’ therefore Christians should not faint or be weary in seeking the face of God in their affairs

