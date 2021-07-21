News

Gombe Deputy gov urges peace, unity

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe

The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, has congratulated the Muslims all over the world over successful Eid el-Kabir Sallah Celebration, urging them to imbibe the spirit of peace and unity in the spirit of the season towards sustainable socioeconomic development.

The Deputy Governor who spoke in Gombe during Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration, said the religion of Islam is established on peace and unity therefore its adherents are expected to live according to the tenets of God. The deputy governor noted that even though the state, the nation and indeed the entire world is facing daunting challenges of insecurity, diseases, and other factors militating against their individual and collective goals, “our trust in God and piety in worship and prayers may invoke the mercies of God and lessen the ills for our own good.”

Our Reporters

