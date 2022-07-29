Islam

Gombe distributes 32kg luggage bag, set for return airlift

Gombe State pilgrims who performed hajj this year in Saudi Arabia have begins preparations for airlift back to Nigeria with its first batch set to depart Mekkah for Jeddah soon. In a statement signed by the Head of Media of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) Gombe, Hauwa Mohammed, all the necessary arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the return airlift starting with the distribution of 32kg luggage bags and weighing of their luggages According to the Board Executive Secretary Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan Adamu, the second flight will be transported to Madina for visitations.

Adamu said: “Thereafter, the pilgrims will be transported to King Abdulazeez international airport Jeddah for onwards airlift back home. If everything being equals, the second flight will be transported to Madina for visitations. “The pilgrims are expected to visit the Holy Prophet’s Mosque, Masjidul Quba and other holy sites before they will be moved to Jeddah for return airlift.”

 

