Gombe gov reconstitutes Muslim, Christian pilgrims’ welfare boards

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the reconstitution and appointment of chairmen and board members of Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made this known in Gombe yesterday, said the governor gave the approval which saw His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed, the Emir of Dukku, as chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board. For the Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, the governor approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Dr. James Danglu Chachis, the Ndugura Cham, as its chairman. According to the SSG, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

