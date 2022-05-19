Gombe gov reconstitutes Muslim, Christian pilgrims’ welfare boards

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the reconstitution and appointment of chairmen and board members of Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made this known in Gombe yesterday, said the governor gave the approval which saw His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed, the Emir of Dukku, as chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board. For the Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, the governor approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Dr. James Danglu Chachis, the Ndugura Cham, as its chairman. According to the SSG, all the appointments are with immediate effect.
Related Articles
Bayelsa: We’ll contest water resources bill if passed into law
The Bayelsa State Government yesterday expressed its readiness to apply all necessary legal frameworks to reject any legislation by the National Assembly that would emanate from the Federal Government’s proposed Water Resources Bill. This is as the state described the proposed National Water Resources Bill 2020 as another draconian land use decree in disguise. While […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAC begins 2 more business registration models
The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has commenced the registration of two new forms of business scheme pursuant to Companies and Allied Matters , CAMA, 2020. The development followed the successful deployment of online application for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Limited Partnerships (LPs). Speaking shortly after the deployment, the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kano’s $27m Inland Dry Port for inauguration Dec
The Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase of $17 million to be inaugurated by December this year. Already, Kano State Government has spent N2.3 billion for the construction of the link roads and the provisions of water and power generation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)