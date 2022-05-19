News

Gombe gov reconstitutes Muslim, Christian pilgrims’ welfare boards

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe Comment(0)

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the reconstitution and appointment of chairmen and board members of Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made this known in Gombe yesterday, said the governor gave the approval which saw His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed, the Emir of Dukku, as chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board. For the Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, the governor approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Dr. James Danglu Chachis, the Ndugura Cham, as its chairman. According to the SSG, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: We’ll contest water resources bill if passed into law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday expressed its readiness to apply all necessary legal frameworks to reject any legislation by the National Assembly that would emanate from the Federal Government’s proposed Water Resources Bill. This is as the state described the proposed National Water Resources Bill 2020 as another draconian land use decree in disguise. While […]
News Top Stories

CAC begins 2 more business registration models

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has commenced the registration of two new forms of business scheme pursuant to Companies and Allied Matters , CAMA, 2020. The development followed the successful deployment of online application for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Limited Partnerships (LPs). Speaking shortly after the deployment, the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs […]
News

Kano’s $27m Inland Dry Port for inauguration Dec

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase of $17 million to be inaugurated by December this year. Already, Kano State Government has spent N2.3 billion for the construction of the link roads and the provisions of water and power generation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica