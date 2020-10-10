News

Gombe gov to Buhari: Order NNPC to begin oil, gas exploration in Gongola basins

Posted on

Gombe State Governor, Muhammed Yahaya, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to immediately commence oil and gas exploration in his state and the Gongola Basins.

The governor in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, equally called for assistance from the federal government on the welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighbouring states. Yahaya also told journalists that he requested for assistance in the control of ravaging erosion destroying his state’s environment.

He said: “With the discovery of oil and gas in Gombe and Bauchi states, and specifically, in the whole of Gongola Basin, we seek to get the support or the federal government, so the pressure will be mounted on the NNPC and the DPR for them to see to the fact that the exploitation oil and gas deposit that is available in Gombe. “In fact, the wider Gongola Basin is encouraged so that economic activities will be triggered. Our people will have jobs and the Gombe will join the league of oil producing states.”

