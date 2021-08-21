Gombe gov urges Gen. Irabor to tackle insecurity headlong

Insurgency has been dominating the news space in the North East zone since 14 years ago, particularly the menace of Boko Haram terrorist group, which has affected the socio-economic, political and means of livelihood of the people of the Zone. Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, said it was pertinent for the CDS to ensure lasting peace and security in Gombe State after hosting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The governor decried the effect of insurgency and its resultant consequences on Gombe State, especially in putting a strain on its ability to adequately deliver essential services to the people. He said: “Secondly, whenever pressure is put on the insurgents in a bit to move they relocate and come up to settle around Gombe that is why we need to do the correct thing by putting up a proper safeguard so that we don’t allow the negative effects of insurgency to come and infiltrate and get settlement in Gombe. “Given the current dynamics of insecurity, it behoves on all of us to work together to aid our security personnel in the fight against all forms of criminality.”

