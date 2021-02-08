Gombe judiciary recorded 13,663 cases in 2020

Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of Gombe State, Justice Muazu Pindiga, said the state judiciary had recorded 13,663 civil/criminal cases in 2020 in spite of the COVID- 19 lockdown. Pindiga stated this in Gombe during the 2020/2021 Legal Year Celebration in the state.

He said of the 13,663 cases, 11,300 cases were heard and determined while the remaining 2,363 cases which were pending were carried over to 2021. Pindiga said most of the cases came from the Area, Magistrate and District courts, saying the judiciary functioned well in spite of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic. He added that the judiciary also realised N26 million within the year under review.

Also, Mr. Haruna Yelma, Chairman Gombe State chapter of the NigeriaBarAssociation( NBA) appealed to Govovernor Inuwa Yahaya to construct a befitting High Court complex in the state.

Yelma said construction of a befitting High Court complex would be an “unforgettable legacy” of the Yahayaled administration if the complex was built.

He also said inadequate manpower was affecting justice delivery in the state, adding that a single judge was overseeing three courts.

He urged the governor to appoint qualified judges for Area and Upper Area courts and those that were called to Bar should be upgraded to the right level.

The NBA chairman, however, commended the governor for constructing a 12-room office complex for lawyers and provision of laptops. In his Goodwill message, Yahaya said 2020 was a remarkable year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic because the state witnessed the opening of the Court of Appeal, Gombe Division.

The governor said the task of dispensing justice was a collective responsibility from security officials enforcing law and order to civil servant discharging their responsibility to citizens abiding by the laws

