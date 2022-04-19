Gombe PDP Guber hopeful employs over 700 indigenes

A gubernatorial hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna has employed employed over 700 indigenes of the state into private sector spreading across three states.

Former two-term Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Gombe State, Alhaji Sa’idu Abubakar Sambo, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Gombe.

He commended Gwamna for the feat he described as unprecedented and uncommon.

According to him, Gwamna used his influence as the Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to employ more than 700 Gombawa into the private sector in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.

Sambo reasoned that Gwamna’s efforts must have aided the UNICEF report published by one of the dailies in 2021 ranking Gombe as having lowest poverty rate in the North-East.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Sambo identified Gwamna as a philanthropist with highest records of job creation for the teeming youths of the state.

Urging the PDP and the entire state to consider Gwamna’s singular efforts at empowering the youths with steady jobs, Sambo said Gwamna is determined to change the narratives of the human capital development index in Gombe state “if given the opportunity in 2023.”

According to him, Sardauna as fondly called by associates had convinced all of his genuine rescue mission in the state in 2023, describing his human capital development drive as second to none in the history of the state since its creation in 1996.

He said the improvement of the economic livelihood of many families in Gombe was as a result of Dr. Jamil Gwamna’s tenacity and patriotic support in securing direct jobs for the state indigenes in the private sector.

“The Sardauna of Gombe, who serves as the Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has so far empowered over seven hundred indigenes of Gombe with direct jobs in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina under the KEDCO franchise within the last five years.

“To prepare the next generation for the challenge ahead, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna sponsored hundreds of students of Islamiyya, primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria as part of his corporate social responsibility,” he disclosed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...