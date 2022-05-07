News

Gombe Politics: Ex-Rep, Mailantarki, Quits APC

A former member of the House of Representatives from Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mailantarki contested and won the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011, where he scored 122,987 votes – the highest in the House of Representatives elections history.

He contested and won again in 2015 but was removed by the Supreme Court, which declared Yaya Bauchi Tongo as authentic winner of the APC primary election of the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency.

Mailantarki was a Board Member in the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of his Herwagana Ward of Gombe Local Government Area, a copy of which was made available to Daylight Reporters.

“With gratitude to the Almighty Allah, I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I thank you and the entire membership of the party for your support while my membership lasted.” Part of the letter read.

Confirming his resignation to Daylight Reporters, Mailantarki said his decision was for best interest of the state and his political future, saying that he would not, otherwise, have left the house he built with passion.

“As the only member elected under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), I personally funded the entire process of merger in Gombe state and I was the returning officer of President Buhari’s election in 2019 in the state.

“Even after the Guber primaries in the state, we supported President Buhari and Gov Inuwa Yahaya and make sure APC won to an extent that we converted Gombe from fully PDP to fully APC state,” The former lawmaker added.

 

