Gombe Scouting Tournament gets Oct 25 date

The maiden edition of the European clubs scouting tournament holding in Gombe this October will begin with the maiden pre-scouting event in order to select the best legs among the players expected to participate in the programme starting today in Gombe Township Stadium Pantami.

The golden opportunity avail to footballers is proudly brought to the country by the ex-lawmaker and a business mogul, Hon Khamisu Mailantarki, through his Mailantarki Care Football Academy in conjunction with its domestic partner, UDE Sports Management Lagos, and foreign partners scouting team lead by Swedish football administrator, Patrick Mork.

The former will arrive in Gombe on October 14 for the pre-scouting tournament while the latter and his team will storm the Jewel City on October 24 for the main scouting event where the most talented football stars are expected to be selected for transfers to European clubs.

