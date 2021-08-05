News

Gombe secures N5bn loan for housing scheme

The Gombe State government yesterday said it has secured N5 billion housing loan from Family Housing Fund to be spent on the construction of 1,000 housing units in the state. It also said following the mayhem over Mai Tangale stool tussle in Billiri a few months ago, property worth over N543 million were destroyed. The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya, made the disclosure in Gombe while briefing newsmen at Government House, Gombe, shortly after the executive council meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

