Gombe Utd ends Insurance winning runs in Benin

For the first time since the start off the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season, newly promoted Bendel Insurance failed to get the total three points while also making it the first time they will not be scoring a goal as Gombe United forced them to a goalless draw in Benin.

All eyes were on Insurance to extends their lead at the top of the table with another home win in one of the only two games played on Saturday, but the visitors had other plans, stopping their opponent from getting the needed chances as they stopped them from playing their game. Despite the result, Insurance are yet to lose a game after six matches this current campaign and are top of Group A of the abridged league with 16 points, four points ahead of Remo Stars who will be playing away to Akwa United on Sunday.

In the second game played on Saturday, Abia Warriors, continued their rise to the top of Group B with a mouth-watering 4-2 defeat of Dakkada FC in Uyo, moving to the third position in the process. On Sunday, the MatchDay 6 games will continue with Shooting Stars hosting bottom of the table Nasarawa United at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan in Group A with Kwara United hoping to get something from Jos in their away game against Plateau United. Enyimba is at home to El-Kanemi. Group B will see leader, Rivers United playing away to newly promoted Doma United as Niger Tornadoes take on Lobi Stars at home.

 

