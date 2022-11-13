GOMYCODE opens new flagship Hackerspace in Lagoswards

GOMYCODE Nigeria, Africa’s leading edtech platform, has opened a new flagship hackerspace in Lagos following the successful opening of its first hackerspace in January 2022.

The new hackerspace, located at Herbert Macaulay, Alagomeji-Yaba, is opened to accommodate more tech students trained to expand job opportunities in the country as they are trained to create jobs in the technology ecosystem.

Speaking to journalists during the opening of the center, the General Manager, GOMYCODE Nigeria, Babatunde Olaifa, said the five-storey building is spacious enough to train many students in different courses at a time.

He said: “The new space is remarkable with its unique colours that stand out from the other buildings around it and can accommodate even more students in a more comfortable environment where they can learn.

Comprising five floors, the new GOMYCODE hackerspace has a capacity five times larger than the old one. The previous hackerspace could accommodate 120 students simultaneously, this can accommodate up to 600 students.

“GOMYCODE is pushing the limits on students’ experience to the next level with three floors of classrooms each dedicated to teaching. The classrooms are equipped with fiber optics and comfortable equipment for the students’ success.

The new hackerspace has a rest and relaxation room for students to balance learning and leisure time; or simply to continue working on their projects. There is also ample parking space in a dedicated garage for students that ensure easier accessibility to the facility.

“The second floor of the hackerspace will be occupied by the educational advisors who now have even more facilities to welcome, inform, guide and support the current and future students. There is also a large conference room with enough seating for 200 people, which allows guests to gather for talks and conferences, giving the setting an even greater range.

“This move signals our intentions for and deep commitment to the Nigerian market. Whilst we provide training online through what we call our online ‘hackerspace’, we know from research and our own experience that students prefer in person classes and what we do is to ensure that these classes take place in the best possible spaces,” Olaifa said.

