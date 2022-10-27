Business

GoMyCode rewards young Nigerian tech developers

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

GoMyCode, African edtech platform, has rewarded three young tech Nigerians who came out with the most viable ideas that could solve e-learning challenges in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. The winners emerged as the company recently concluded its first-ever multi-country hackathon.

The hackathon, which happened simultaneously in 5 countries, was built around the theme “Upside Education”. The theme encouraged participants to explore ways of using new technologies to create a parallel universe of educational methods that could merge virtual and face to face learning methods in order to optimize learning and make it effective, beneficial and enjoyable for both instructors and students. The Nigerian edition was held at GoMyCode Nigeria newly opened “Hackerspace” on Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba.

More than 100 aspiring and experienced developers attended the event with just under 10 participating in the actual competition The participants worked on and presented different ideas ranging from apps that foster greater learning collaboration to platforms that rethink assessments and testing, innovative learning tracks for kids to learn coding, virtual learning assistants and a social and gamified learning platform. The awards recognised the top three participants with the most viable ideas that will solve e-learning challenges in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

The winners emerged after a rigorous 36 hour hacking session and a presentation to a distinguished jury made up of industry experts from Mara, Renmoney and Topcoder – three organisations that supported GoMyCode Nigeria with the hackathon. Speaking at the event, the General Manager of GoMyCode Nigeria, Babatunde Olaifa urged the participants to continue to find new ways to use technology to solve Africa’s most pressing problems, particularly in education. He said: “Africa needs change makers, pioneers, future thinkers and dreamers. We need people that can make a difference in whatever sphere they find themselves in.”

The first prize winner, Confidence Bassey, created an immensely collaborative study app that could be a game changer for university students just returning to school after a protracted strike. The second-prize winner, Uwabunkeonye Ijeoma Benedicta, created a program for kids of all age groups to learn coding concepts. The design reflected a deep understanding of her target audience and took into cognisance issues that parents and guardians worry about when they choose to expose their wards to e-learning. Abudullahi Fahm, the 3rd prize winner created a video learning platform that can aid collaborative learning. The prizes for the winners included cash, scholarships at Go- MyCode and paid internships.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Trade Finance: Proparco, Coronation Merchant Bank to boost access

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Proparco announced a $20 million trade finance guarantee facility for Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB). This will enable Coronation Merchant Bank to establish and deepen partnerships with correspondent banks, thereby increasing access to trade finance in Nigeria. Coordinated by the Mandated Sole Arranger Blend Financial Services, this facility under the Proparco’s Trade Finance Guarantee Programme will […]
Business

ACAMB, OPS partner on stakeholders’ conference for economic growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The forthcoming 1st National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the organised private sector (OPS) will address critical areas of concerns and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses, according to a press release. The statement said that the conference, which is being organised by […]
Business

Nigeria receives N400m IFAD grant for farmers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Following the impact of COVID-19 on their farming endeavour, small scale farmers in Nigeria have been provided a grant of $900,000 (about 400 million) by IFAD through its Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF) for support as well as to rebuild and recover in the post-crisis period. Africa Business Community reports that the grant agreement will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica