Arts & Entertainments

GONDP set to host Lagos dance industry stakeholders

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Lagos State chapter, is set to host the Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Corporate Dance World Studio, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos.

 

GONDP is the body for professional dance practice in Nigeria, and responsible for setting guiding standards for the practice of dance, and the welfare of dance practitioners in Nigeria. GONDP Lagos, in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Ugo Obiayo, Esq., said the meeting which is on the theme ‘Building Bridges’, is a clarion call to Lagos dance industry stakeholders to strive more towards making dance profession lucrative and the industry an enabling environment for dancers to practice.

 

“Dance Practitioners attending the meeting, both young and old would cut across all genres of dance, to ensure balance in representation, as well as full contribution from every quarter, because the industry belongs to all.

“The Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting was introduced by the Guild’s Lagos Chapter as a platform that would afford dance practitioners and allied colleagues the opportunity to hold regular conversations and propose guiding regulations over matters that relate to dance practice and welfare/ wellbeing of the practitioners.

“In a bid to contribute its quota toward an active, sustainable and progressive professional dance industry, GONDP Lagos is taking bold steps forward to ensure the continuation of the Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting which began and was held on two respective occasions in 2019,” the statement reads.

 

“For this forthcoming gathering, GONDP Lagos is proudly supported by Corporate Dance World and Entertainment, Franfunmi Space, Boogie Bee Entertainment, Jedd Entertainment Selectives, Loudbase, Troopers Art Production, Footprints Art Ambassadors, Àánúálàdìré, Dachrismofa Art Troupe. “Dance is serious business and we mean business seriously.”

According to Obiayo, the Guild was chartered under the (Land Perpetual Succession) Act of 1960, Cap 68, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. The Charter vests the Guild with autonomy over dance affairs; to propose, establish, sustain and institutionalize workable policies for the benefit of its members and dance as a professional practice. The Guild has different state chapters, of which GONDP Lagos, is its frontrunner and headquarter.

“The Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting is open to partnership and sponsorship, as GONDP Lagos intends to make this a biannual gathering that would continue to pave way for dance profession and professionals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, July 29. It was learnt that the multi-talented musician and producer, who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ had a fever before he died. The late Feladey would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Zimbabwean socialite allegedly bought casket prior to his death

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Ginimbi Kadungure, who lost his life to a ghastly motor accident reportedly bought a casket a week prior to his death on Sunday, November 8. According to The Zimbabwe Mail, the casket was found in a spare bedroom in the celebrity’s home following his death. The socialite was said to have […]
Arts & Entertainments

WSICE 2021: ‘That our Future may not Disappear’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The annual gathering of young people across the globe, under the auspices of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), is set to hold Tuesday July 13 in a hybrid format –live and virtual. An International Cultural Exchange Program designed for the purpose of using the platforms of Literature, Arts and Culture to affirm and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica