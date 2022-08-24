GONDP set to host Lagos dance industry stakeholders

The Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Lagos State chapter, is set to host the Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Corporate Dance World Studio, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos.

GONDP is the body for professional dance practice in Nigeria, and responsible for setting guiding standards for the practice of dance, and the welfare of dance practitioners in Nigeria. GONDP Lagos, in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Ugo Obiayo, Esq., said the meeting which is on the theme ‘Building Bridges’, is a clarion call to Lagos dance industry stakeholders to strive more towards making dance profession lucrative and the industry an enabling environment for dancers to practice.

“Dance Practitioners attending the meeting, both young and old would cut across all genres of dance, to ensure balance in representation, as well as full contribution from every quarter, because the industry belongs to all.

“The Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting was introduced by the Guild’s Lagos Chapter as a platform that would afford dance practitioners and allied colleagues the opportunity to hold regular conversations and propose guiding regulations over matters that relate to dance practice and welfare/ wellbeing of the practitioners.

“In a bid to contribute its quota toward an active, sustainable and progressive professional dance industry, GONDP Lagos is taking bold steps forward to ensure the continuation of the Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting which began and was held on two respective occasions in 2019,” the statement reads.

“For this forthcoming gathering, GONDP Lagos is proudly supported by Corporate Dance World and Entertainment, Franfunmi Space, Boogie Bee Entertainment, Jedd Entertainment Selectives, Loudbase, Troopers Art Production, Footprints Art Ambassadors, Àánúálàdìré, Dachrismofa Art Troupe. “Dance is serious business and we mean business seriously.”

According to Obiayo, the Guild was chartered under the (Land Perpetual Succession) Act of 1960, Cap 68, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. The Charter vests the Guild with autonomy over dance affairs; to propose, establish, sustain and institutionalize workable policies for the benefit of its members and dance as a professional practice. The Guild has different state chapters, of which GONDP Lagos, is its frontrunner and headquarter.

“The Lagos Dance Industry Stakeholders Meeting is open to partnership and sponsorship, as GONDP Lagos intends to make this a biannual gathering that would continue to pave way for dance profession and professionals.

