Goni reappointed as Conservator General of National Parks Service

The present Conservator General of the Federation in charge of the National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, has been reappointed for a second term of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari. His re-appointment took effect from May 10. Goni first five years in office was said to have witnessed a number of unprecedented achievements, which among others have earned him a reappointment.

Some of these include a robust relationship and collaboration with host communities of the parks and different stakeholders, improvement of security network of the parks, with the different security pacts signed with the nation’s security services and empowerment and equipment of park rangers for enhanced service as well as introduction of technology in park management and activities. Also of note is the creation of 10 new parks, which was formally approved by President Buhari, making a total of 17 national parks across the country. His return, according to observers, is expected to give accelerated impetus to the immediate take off of the 10 new parks, consolidation of his previous achievements and growth of the parks service management in the country.

 

Our Reporters

