Good Deeds: How businessman, Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi’s donation of ultra-modern building brought peace and unity to Okija

It’s often said, the people we get along with, trust and feel simpatico with are the strongest links in our networks. Indeed, in a conscious and deliberate quest to institutionalize that culture of philanthropy that spurs him to do good deeds, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, would rather spend his fortune on improving lives. He knows, however, that the world cannot be healed hurriedly on the knee. Thus, he eschews impatience and quick-fix solutions to societal problems. He desires neither typhoon nor tempest. He is content in his harbour to listen to the storm upon the rocks, if now and then by a lucky chance he can shelter someone from the wreck.

Interestingly, however, noiseless but impactful philanthropy is the watchword of Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NESTOIL Group. He has mastered the art of spreading his wealth among kith and kin, and the next needy family on the block. His philanthropy is innate, a voluntary act that cannot be manufactured. He provides a wide range of social welfare programs with the intent to be the voice of those who desperately need help.

For his fellow Okija brethren straddling about 31 villages in Anambra State who used to move from one location to the other to have their town hall meetings, Dr Azudialu has stepped in once again to resolve that. Days back, he declared open the ultra-modern Obijackson Centre Lagos (Okija Town Union Building), Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The well-appointed building, which will henceforth serve as the meeting point for all Okija people and would bring peace and unity to them, was declared open by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. According to the governor, “In Lagos, our strength lies in our diversity, and that is what sets us apart. We have created an enabling environment for people and businesses from all walks of life to thrive. Therefore, it was a pleasure to attend the commissioning of the OBIJACKSON CENTER (Okija Town Union Building) in Amuwo Odofin LGA.

This center was built by my dear friend, Dr Ernest Nnaemeka Azudialu-Obiejesi OFR, Chairman/CEO of Obijackson Group and Foundation.”

The donation of the building is coming barely a year after the billionaire businessman and his wife founded a school called Gonzaga Jesuit College in Okija, a co-educational institution whose goal is not just to educate, but to form people of depth – intellectually, spiritually, and psychologically; and form people who are open to change, who exercise aptitude for personal conversion and social transformation.

Azudialu does all these under the auspices of the Obijackson Foundation established to tackle the issues of extreme poverty, illiteracy, hunger, and poor healthcare and make a real and measurable change in Eastern Nigeria and beyond. “The organisation is dedicated to improving the socio-economic well-being of the nation’s people through improved access to good quality education and healthcare in addition to cultural enrichment. Our intervention areas range from community development initiatives to food programmes to health schemes, the gemstone of which is the Obijackson Children’s Hospital in Okija, Anambra State,” he said.

It was also under the foundation that he built the the Obijackson Women and Children’s Hospital in Okija, which he has evolved into the foremost women & paediatric healthcare institution – the first of its kind in eastern Nigeria. The hospital, with state-of-the-art diagnostic, surgical and other equipment, has delivered hundreds of women. Patients who have no funds to pay for treatment are catered for by the Obijackson Foundation. Nobody has turned away from this hospital on account of their inability to pay their bills. Dr Azudialu says the sheer profile of the hospital and the impact in saving the lives of women and children across eastern Nigeria makes this project extremely humbling and fulfilling for him. The hospital directly employs about 100 locals. Hundreds more are indirect employees in the form of contractors and other service providers.

In his early 60s, Dr Azudialu’s Nestoil Group is a reference point in the oil and gas industry for its exceptional services in Pipeline Construction, Repairs and Maintenance, Fabrication and Pressure Vessel Manufacturing; Detailed Engineering Design and consultancy; Civil Construction Works as well as Dredging and Shoreline protection.

