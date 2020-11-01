News

Good governance groups laud US troops’ rescue of citizen

…insist on Service Chiefs’ sack

The successful rescue of a United States (US) citizen by the country’s Special forces, has attracted the commendation of a coalition of 102 Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance (COSOGOG) groups.
Six out of seven suspected terrorists, who abducted the US citizen from neighbouring Niger Republic and moved him to a location in the North East, were reported killed during the rescue mission.
Reacting to the successful operation, the coalition appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service chiefs, as well restructure the entire security architecture of the country.
In a statement, COSOGOG said:  “We, the entire management and members of this group wish to commend the American government and their Navy Seal Team 6 for rescuing one of its citizens who was kidnapped in Niger Republic and later moved to Nigeria by bandits. This show of patriotism and  commitment by the US government is phenomenal.
“We call for an immediate action against those entrusted with the security of our nation. All the Service Chiefs must be sacked and replaced with committed younger generals before it is too late.
“We know that in a matter of days, we may begin to get some responses from our security forces justifying the raid or giving excuses for their failure, but the obvious fact is that this raid by America Navy Seals has further confirmed our position that our security Chiefs are  not on top of their game and need to go home.
“The Service chiefs and our intelligence community have lost ideals to tackle our current security challenges.
“We are convinced that Mr President has a good vision and mission for Nigeria. We know that he is passionate about citizens of the country.
“But it is unfortunate that those at  the helm of affairs in the security sector have lost sound ideals to deliver in this regard.     “There is no denying the fact that the Service chiefs, having spent more than five years in of service have carried out some reforms and effected some changes in their respective forces but we strongly feel they are now bereft of new ideas on how to tackle the increasing security challenges. We feel that given this situation, it is the time for them to go.”

