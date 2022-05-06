Good Governance: NANS challenges Osinbajo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has challenged the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to demonstrate that there is truly a better future for Nigeria by waging the antagonism between ASUU and FGN and find a lasting solution to the yearly occurrence of university lecturers’ strike. The student’s body called out the vice president in a statement dated 1st May 2022, and jointly signed by the NANS (Zone D) trio of Comrades Adegboye Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Coordinator, Assistant Coordinator and PRO respectively, to actively validate his campaign mantra, by finding a lasting solution to the perennial problem of striking lecturers, which they declared had assumed a pandemic dimension. The vice president is seeking his party, the All Progressives Party (APC’s) nomination to succeed his boss, incumbent president Mohammadu Buhari when their term ends on May 29th, 2023. While calling for concerted efforts by the government with ASUU to ensure that university students return to their classes, the southwest coordination of NANS opined that much is expected of the VP, being an ASUU member and a senior lawyer.

“We hereby call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who has been moving all around the country preaching the message of hope for a better Nigeria; his claim will be justified if he can deem it fit to settle the dichotomy between Federal Government and ASUU because he that will come to equity must come with a clean hand. “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should use his good office and experience as a former student within 7 days to proffer a solution to the lingering ASUU and Federal Government issues so that our campuses can be open.

The statement also hinted that a similar strike action being contemplated by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), which has cited similar reasons for their plan, if not nipped in the bud will completely ground the perennial education system. “Consequently, more helpless children of the poor shall be subjected to further aggravation, deprivation and infringement of their right to education. The southwest arm of the national student body demanded an immediate resolution of the ASUU – FG faceoff and also to prevent the imminent ASUP strike. “We demand that all the intrinsic issues surrounding the ASUU strike be resolved immediately and the looming ASUP strike be prevented at all costs to avoid any further deprivation of the rights of Nigerians to quality education. “Much damage, oppression and injustice have been meted out to Nigerian Students and further affliction should not be dispensed on us through the elongation which the ongoing industrial action.”

NANS Zone D decried the nonchalant attitude of federal cabinet members who seem preoccupied with political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections. They accused the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the junior minister in the ministry of education, Mr Chukwuemwere Nwajiuba of disinterestedness in ensuring the resolution of the crisis in the higher education sector, adding that the duo would not have been anywhere near leadership positions, were Nigeria a sane clime. “Just yesterday, the Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was seen engaging in political shenanigans at the detriment of his primary assignment and despite the ongoing strike action. ”

In the same disconcerting manner, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba paid 100 Million Naira to signify his intent to contest for President in Nigeria. “In a sane society, the likes of Nwajiuba should not be anywhere near a leadership position as he is completely bereft of leadership traits. The students’ body also announced plans to mobilise its members across Nigeria to work against the political ambition of the minister – if the government fails to find a solution to the ASUU – FG row. “Unless drastic actions are taken to end the ASUU strike, we shall mobilise Nigerian Students in absolute dedication to truncate Nwajiuba’s presidency plans.

The students association however praised the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), for standing by Nigerian students even as the schools remain closed owing to the ongoing strike by lecturers. “Finally, we seize this medium to commend the Ayuba Wabba led Nigeria Labour Congress for empathising and solidarizing with Nigerian Students in this difficult time

