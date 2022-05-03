News

Good Governance: NANS challenges Osinbajo

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has challenged the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to demonstrate that there is truly a better future for Nigeria by waging the antagonism between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government and find a lasting solution to the yearly occurrence of university lecturers’ strike.

The student’s body called out the vice president in a statement dated May 1, 2022, and jointly signed by the NANS (Zone D) trio of Comrades Adegboye Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Coordinator, Assistant Coordinator and PRO respectively, to actively validate his campaign mantra, by finding a lasting solution to the perennial problem of striking lecturers, which they declared had assumed a pandemic dimension.

The vice president is seeking his party, the All Progressives Party (APC’s) nomination to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari when their term ends in May next year.

While calling for concerted efforts by the government with ASUU to ensure that university students return to their classes, the Southwest coordination of NANS opined that much is expected of the VP, being an ASUU member and a senior lawyer.

“We hereby tell Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been moving all around the country preaching the message of hope for a better Nigeria, that his claim will be justified if he can deem it fit to settle the dichotomy between the Federal Government and ASUU because he that comes with equity must come with clean hands.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should use his good office and experience as a former student within seven days to proffer solutions to the lingering ASUU and Federal Government issues so that our campuses can be open.

The statement also hinted that a similar strike action being contemplated by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), which has cited similar reasons for their plan, if not nipped in the bud will completely ground the education system.

“Consequently, more helpless children of the poor shall be subjected to further aggravation, deprivation and infringement of their right to education.”

The southwest arm of the national student body demanded an immediate resolution of the ASUU – FG face-off and also to prevent the imminent ASUP strike.

They accused the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the junior minister in the Ministry of Education, Mr Chukwuemwere Nwajiuba of disinterestedness in ensuring the resolution of the crisis in the higher education sector, adding that the duo would not have been anywhere near leadership positions, were Nigeria a sane clime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

After 52 years’ reign, Alaafin joins his ancestors at 83

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

•Makinde, Olubadan, Afenifere, others pay tribute   The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has joined his ancestors. He was aged 84. The sad news was confirmed to Sunday Telegraph by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Bode Durojaye, via a telephone call, where he said that the palace was […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

MAN lauds Kwara, Kogi govs on infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

National President, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has commended the governors of Kwara and Kogi states AbdulRahman Abul- Razaq and Yahaya Bello for improving infrastructure in their states. He stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja road in Kogi and the Avon road in Asa, Kwara in order […]
News

COVID-19: Appreciating NPHCDA’s Leadership Intervention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Notwithstanding heightened division in opinion, orchestrated negative propaganda and the deepening conspiracy theory against COVID19 Vaccine, Nigeria took delivery of 3.92 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.The delivery marked the first arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in the country and make Nigeria the next West African country to benefit from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica