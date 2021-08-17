Good listening ability improves brain health – Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said that simply having someone available most or all of the time whom you can count on to listen to you when you need to talk is associated with greater cognitive resilience.

These are the results of a new study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Greater cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical ageing- or disease-related changes in the brain, which many neurologists believe can be boosted by engaging in mentally stimulating activities, physical exercise, and positive social interactions.

“We think of cognitive resilience as a buffer to the effects of brain ageing and disease,” said lead researcher Joel Salinas, MD, the Lulu P. and David J. Levidow Assistant Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and member of the Department of Neurology’s Center for Cognitive Neurology.

“This study adds to growing evidence that people can take steps, either for themselves or the people they care about most, to increase the odds they’ll slow down cognitive ageing or prevent the development of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease — something that is all the more important given that we still don’t have a cure for the disease.”

