News

Good listening ability improves brain health – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Good listening ability improves brain health – Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said that simply having someone available most or all of the time whom you can count on to listen to you when you need to talk is associated with greater cognitive resilience.

 

These are the results of a new study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Greater cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical ageing- or disease-related changes in the brain, which many neurologists believe can be boosted by engaging in mentally stimulating activities, physical exercise, and positive social interactions.

 

“We think of cognitive resilience as a buffer to the effects of brain ageing and disease,” said lead researcher Joel Salinas, MD, the Lulu P. and David J. Levidow Assistant Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and member of the Department of Neurology’s Center for Cognitive Neurology.

 

“This study  adds to growing evidence that people can take steps, either for themselves or the people they care about most, to increase the odds they’ll slow down cognitive ageing or prevent the development of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease — something that is all the more important given that we still don’t have a cure for the disease.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News Top Stories

Fire outbreak at immigration headquarters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…offices razed, vital documents destroyed   There was panic yesterday at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja as fire razed many offices believed to have housed vital documents and records.   The cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but New Telegraph gathered that […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

Novavax: COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective for global use

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…plans to submit data to FDA in third quarter   Biotech firm Novavax, yesterday, said its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and 90.4 per cent effective overall in a phase three clinical trial of nearly 30,000 participants across the United States and Mexico.   Novavax also explained that it remains on track to […]
News

Sokoto NLC, TUC to join nationwide strike

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Sokoto State have reaffirmed their intention to join the planned nationwide strike slated for today. NLC Chairman in the state, Aminu Umar Ahmed, stated this at a press conference in Sokoto.   Ahmed, who briefed the leadership of the affliated unions, including TUC […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica