Good night, Bola Kujore: An extraordinary artiste

It was on Saturday, December 5th that we all gathered on Zoom to celebrate someone who in our estimation did not even know he is a legend. It was to celebrate his 60th birthday. For me considering that this is someone I had known for over three decades, it was the first time I knew he had a twin sister. During the Zoom celebration, he was in tears most of the time. I took this to be a part of his self-effacing nature and he was probably wondering why so many people left their daily schedules to be with him and his family on Zoom!

There was family, there were many friends and there were old schoolmates from International School, Ibadan. Amongst the family and friends were a motley crowd of artistes whose experiences and friendship dated back to 1989 when Collective Artistes and later Performance Studio Workshop came to being.

Our office was the Agricultural wing of the United States Information Service (USIS) on Broad Street where we shared a few rooms with the Agric section. The office was an ‘extension’ of the Information Section and we were led by the indefatigable Chuck Mike. It was an assemblage of sorts. We were all theatre artistes and everyone was a former undergraduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with me being the exception as I came from the University of Ibadan.

The other exception to this multi-talented young crowd was the visual artist, Bola Kujore. We all knew him as BeeKay and that had always been his nom de guerre from ISI days. The work in that ‘extension’ of the Information Service known as the American Theatre Revue was that we performed American classics, ranging from the formidable Samm Art-William’s ‘Home’ to August Wilson’s ‘Fences’. But we got too big for the section and we moved to the old J.K Randle Hall which had previously housed the PEC Repertory Theatre. BeeKay had always complained that the space at USIS was campy and did not give him enough leg room to work.

He referred to the space as ‘Chaff’ and that later became the name by which we called any work that he felt did not measure up to his standards. His standards? Very high!!! Very high and with that BeeKay became his own terrible critic. BeeKay will not hesitate to thrash any work he felt was ‘chaff’. We would be looking at it as a masterpiece, he would simply say, it is ‘chaff’.

It got to a point we started calling him “Brother Chaff”! The move to J. K. Randle Hall afforded him the space and more than enough leg room to work. There were days we slept in the office especially in the heat of productions and when we go to sleep that is when BeeKay starts to work and by morning all his designs are ready for Chuck’s inspection. It was not always that easy. On the day the artists bug bites BeeKay, he simply goes off.

Now that was always a drama. Oga Chuck will simply go off asking anyone around to get him BeeKay! The drama was that it was easier to find a needle in a haystack than looking for BeeKay at that point. He would simply disappear. The goodnews was that whenever he re-appeared, all his designs will be intact. Wrapped neatly in a folder and they would be flawless! Chuck will be speechless and we would be dumbstruck.

It was the age-old question that Court Composer, Salieri asked God in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus when he asked God why he gave so much talent to Amadeus when it should have been given to him! God did not answer but I found the answer in BeeKay. God gives his talents to free spirits; people who will create effortlessly, people who will create with a kind of reckless abandon. Yes, BeeKay created with reckless abandon. Your work might be late.

Your work might not meet the demands of a conventional timeline but when your work arrives, it will be flawless. I am sure when BeeKay encountered some people like us he would ask himself ‘how do these people live?’ He lived life to the full but Oh Lord, Sixty was too early! I visited BeeKay in Ibadan in 2016.

I had just returned from the Rockefeller Foundation Centre in Bellagio, Italy and I was armed with a photograph of a man in Bangladesh. He was a refugee and the only items he had on him were his loincloth which he was wearing, a stick on which hung the remnants of his earthly possessions. I told BeeKay that I wanted a rendition of that photograph in his own vision. I never got that painting but I never worried because a day would come and he would call me that the painting was ready. It simply was not yet time.

I admit, having seen him work, having seen him paint, waiting for a BeeKay painting if it has to take 10 years is worth waiting for! BeeKay is one of a few artists whose work is found in all the continents of the world! At his 60th birthday celebration on Zoom, in retrospect, he was wishing us good-bye! He was teary and he was a bundle of absolute joy! His younger brother had put it all together. I believe that was the day it occurred to me that BeeKay was a legend in his own right but while everyone around him knew it, he simply did not recognize it or it did not occur to him.

It was not humility to a fault, it was simply BeeKay! It was BeeKay I dare to say that pulled off a remarkable feat – joining together at a very difficult intersection, the bridge between the performing arts and the visual arts. In his own way it was effortless. For those of us in the performing arts, usually, we get a scenic designer and we employ a graphic designer.

The beauty of BeeKay is that he will design the posters and promotional materials and also design the set. He might not be able to put the nail to the plank but his design is so effortless that the carpenter even if you got him across the road will simply knock the nails and the wood and you have a beauty standing as your set. In my over three decades of theatre practice, it is only the scenographer, Wasee Teju Kareem of Zmirage Multimedia that pulls off such a feat but certainly not the designs. A BeeKay pulls off the entirety. We certainly lost a very good soul but God gained a superb artist.

The best that He created! In later years post CA/PSW, BeeKay moved on like most of us and he moved on to BookCraft. If you are familiar with the BookCraft imprint, you will know what I am trying to describe. A simple bundle of talents who took so much for granted. The things we take to heart, BeeKay simply looks at them and mutters “chaff” and walks away. I had not always known BeeKay.

Their esteemed Dad, the Venerable and renowned Professor Kujore, of the Classics Department of the University of Ibadan, was my teacher. I made it a point to always attend his classes. He was a classic himself! I met BeeKay after graduation in Lagos while I was on NYSC at PEC Repertory Theatre; he came in with Oga Chuck and the Ife clan. He became more regular in 1989 when the American Theatre Revue project became more regular. During the performances of ‘Home’, he came and went but we never really clicked until later.

BeeKay was simply always in his own element. Hurry him? You are on your own. BeeKay has passed. It is our fervent prayer that his immediate family will find a repository for his library and his works. In the years to come, these hopefully will assuage part of their pains. Our eyes are heavy leaden. But who are we to question God? I am very sure that on the day of his internment, God will ask BeeKay to paint the sky in the brilliant colors of the rainbow and heaven’s gates will open and stand erect. God’s Master-Artist is on his way Home. Sleep well BeeKay and Goodnight!

Dr. Oteh is Artistic Director, Jos Repertory Theatre, Nigeria

