Body & Soul

Good old beret and classy fashion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Beret is one of the throwback fashion items that have stood the test of time. There is no thinking of edgy street style, without thinking of berets.

Many female celebrities have been dishing out inspiring ways to pair berets with contemporary fashion.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to get one or two berets for days the occasion calls for funky style.

Beret is also a major accessory on the recent fashion runways. As it is presently, berets are not just great for casuals, they can blend with formal wear too.

 

Berets goes way back in time to the 1950’s. It was one fashion item both men and women rocked without prejudice. In the western world, a beret is a popular cold weather accessory that not only keeps your head warm, but looks great.

 

Beret is the official hat for soldiers but when it got into the hands of fashion lovers, it became a trend that refused to go out of style.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks.   It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June.   In the past, there were rumours […]
Body & Soul

Celebrating a political Don, Ayo Fayose, at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    In the eyes of many, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose , the former governor of Ekiti State, comes across as a phenomenon.   Also, he typifies a soul who enjoys abundant luck and grace, particularly when you consider his journey in the political landscape. Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that his life […]
Body & Soul

Puffed sleeves: The allseason trendy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Puffed sleeves is one trend that always finds its way back in every fashion season. Because fashion lovers love to be extra with their style, the extra-large silhouette of this sleeve is everything. It is not only chic and classy, it gets the desired attention. Puffed sleeves are popular demand for couture designers. Aside being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica