Good old beret and classy fashion

Beret is one of the throwback fashion items that have stood the test of time. There is no thinking of edgy street style, without thinking of berets.

Many female celebrities have been dishing out inspiring ways to pair berets with contemporary fashion.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to get one or two berets for days the occasion calls for funky style.

Beret is also a major accessory on the recent fashion runways. As it is presently, berets are not just great for casuals, they can blend with formal wear too.

Berets goes way back in time to the 1950’s. It was one fashion item both men and women rocked without prejudice. In the western world, a beret is a popular cold weather accessory that not only keeps your head warm, but looks great.

Beret is the official hat for soldiers but when it got into the hands of fashion lovers, it became a trend that refused to go out of style.

Like this: Like Loading...