Good oral hygiene could boost brain health –Study

A new study by researchers in the United States has found that taking care of your oral hygiene can also improve your brain health. The findings of this study will be introduced at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in Dallas, Texas from February 8 to 10. The researchers said taking care of your teeth and maintaining a healthy oral condition can diminish the ageing of cognitive abilities. On top of oral hygiene, tackling yourdental complicationsearlycanalsocontribute to your brain health. Previous research has revealed that oral complications, including poor oral hygiene, gumdisease, ormissing neededteethcancontributeto otherhealth complications, includingstrokerisks, heartdisease, and high blood pressure. According to the research author, Dr. Cyprien Rivier of Yale School of Medicine, “Studying oral health is especiallyimportantbecausepoor oral health happens frequently and is an easily modifiable risk factor — everyone can effectively improve their oral healthwithminimaltimeand financial investment.”
Related Articles
Reps to probe alleged fraud In IPPIS
The House of Representatives yesterday began inquiry into allegations that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was riddled with fraud and irregularities. Theallegedfraudissaidto have led to the non-payment of salaries and allowances of federal civil servants The Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday at its sitting. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mamu: FG should invite Gumi For interrogation –Rtd Gen
The last may not have been heard about the arrest of a negotiator, Mr. Tukur Mamu, as a retired General of the Nigerian Army has demanded the immediate invitation, and interrogation of a Kaduna-based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi. The retired one-star General, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, said the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mob sets cement truck ablaze for crushing pupil to death
An angry mob yesterday set ablaze a cement-laden truck belonging to one of the cement companies for crushing a secondary student to death. The incident happened in Ilaro, Yewa South Local government area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)