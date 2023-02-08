News Top Stories

Good oral hygiene could boost brain health –Study

A new study by researchers in the United States has found that taking care of your oral hygiene can also improve your brain health. The findings of this study will be introduced at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in Dallas, Texas from February 8 to 10. The researchers said taking care of your teeth and maintaining a healthy oral condition can diminish the ageing of cognitive abilities. On top of oral hygiene, tackling yourdental complicationsearlycanalsocontribute to your brain health. Previous research has revealed that oral complications, including poor oral hygiene, gumdisease, ormissing neededteethcancontributeto otherhealth complications, includingstrokerisks, heartdisease, and high blood pressure. According to the research author, Dr. Cyprien Rivier of Yale School of Medicine, “Studying oral health is especiallyimportantbecausepoor oral health happens frequently and is an easily modifiable risk factor — everyone can effectively improve their oral healthwithminimaltimeand financial investment.”

 

