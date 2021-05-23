Good reasoning, love, tolerance, others will save Nigeria –Clerics

Tai Anyanwu

A College of Christian cleric has called on the leadership and people of Nigeria to embrace good reasoning, genuine love, tolerance and other Christian virtues as sure remedies for the nation’s slide into anarchy and disintegration. This was the verdict of the clerics who responded separately to a recent Sunday Telegraph survey, engendered by the escalating insecurity in the country.

He also berated government’s apparent incapacity to arrest the nation’s slide into lawlessness and disintegration. Senior Pastor of House of Living Hope Gospel Ministries, Dr. Patrick Anidi, who released the first salvo; contended that, primarily good reasoning and genuine love on the part of the nation’s leadership and her citizens can bring the sinking ship of the nation back to the part of progress.

He explained: “In the face of secessionist agitations, quest for religious/ethnic domination and sprawling level of lawlessness across the nation, a conscious resort to good reasoning, genuine love, tolerance and other Christian values of love, forgiveness, patience, tolerance, peace, faith, reason found in the book of Galatians 5: 22 are the fundamentals of stability in any progressive society.

Dr Anidi defined good reasoning or godly reasoning as an art or something that stimulates an individual’s thoughts, emotions, beliefs, or ideas through the senses. “It is the action of thinking about something in a logical, sensible way.

But every reason or reasoning must be driven by knowledge. Scripture says in Hosea 4: 6 that, ‘my people perish for lack of knowledge….not lack of reasoning! Life is a mystery, living together especially in a heterogeneous society is a mystery; and because searching or reasoning the mystery of life without knowledge will lead us nowhere, it becomes expedient that we learn to live by Faith.”

Agreeing, the General Overseer of Holy Spirit Ministries, Bishop Charles Ighele, further described Christian values as is what Galatians 5:22, 23 call the fruit of the spirit. “This talks about the character of the Christian. It talks about the behaviour, the lifestyle of the Christian.” Bishop Ighele however, regretted that the eternal values are fast fading into oblivion in today’s society.

His words: “The Nigerian elite missed it because most of them unleashed counterproductive forces to eat up our national life. Yes, we missed it by making highly polluted noise with issues that divide us than those that bring us together. When street culture becomes the dominant and popular culture, it will take a God sent agent of change to make a U- turn possible. “Every form of evil is possible where there is confusion.

When vocal evil forces are enthroned in any society, the elite will also be consumed. Let us be nation builders,” he the Bishop pleaded. Invariably Ighele recommended a resort to love, forgiveness kindness, patience, tolerance, faith and good reasoning saying,

“That is how it is supposed to be. The leaders of Rwanda sold some of these values to their people after the Rwandan war and that is what gave rise to the peace and unity Rwanda is enjoying today.”

But the cleric quickly observed: “To use Ghanaian novelist Akwei’s words, the beautiful ones that will make this possible in Nigeria are not yet in the political space. For his own part, the Founder of Daughters of Divine Love Ministries, Pastor Isaiah Humble, insisted that Nigerians must learn to be their brothers’ keepers.

“The truth must be told. Love must be shared irrespective of tribe, tongue, religion. Christians should go ahead and continue to show, spread love.

It is love and faith that brings forgiveness, kindness; good reasoning and it has the capacity to usher in an atmosphere of change in our nation. All these insecurity, tribal sentiments, hatred and divisive languages will give way for a saner society,” Pastor Humble stated.

Continuing, Dr Anidi contended that faith is coming to terms with the mysteries of life. “It is about trust, it relates to accepting, tolerating, forgiving and believing in a phenomenon, even the most difficult of all things and moving forward without questioning or trying to reason things out with the head;” pointing out that without faith, it is impossible to please the creator of the universe.

He said for the nation to make progress, Nigerians need faith in one another; pointing out that even in the business world successful business with partners are established upon the principle of utmost good faith. “Thus, Faith gives birth to love, tolerance and forgiveness, patience, and of course peace within our micro and macro society.

“These cherished values or essentials are the hubs upon which a coherent and peaceful society revolves around and they have to be brought back into our society (regardless of religion) through a deliberate government advocacy and the public at large.

Dr Anidi, however, pointed out that achieving love and unity in a pluralistic or mixed society like ours is not often easily possible given the nature of man. “It is human nature to always seek freedom (or rather, independence) after dwelling together for a long time due to several factors e.g. cultural and language differences – no matter the voltage of love being emitted or displayed.

“So, the body language as per disintegration, hatred, insecurity, tribalism, nepotism etc. across virtually all nations of the world must not be seen as strange or new.

We are witness to the split or disintegration of certain nations that moved forward from where they use to belong.

Nations with breakaway history include The Czech Republic and Slovakia (Velvet Divorce, 1993), Eritrea from Ethiopia (1993), Palau from Micronesia (1994), East Timor from the of Indonesia (2002), two separate states of Serbia and Montenegro in 2006 arising from the collapsed of Yugoslavia in 1991, Kosovo from Serbia (2008), South Sudan from Sudan (2011) to mention but a few.

On that premise, Dr. Anidi said there are “indications are that God is known to always richly bless and delights in giving freedom, space or independence to every homogeneous individual, tribes, regions or nations which must not be encroached but respected

and Nigeria is no exception. Every individual, tribes, regions or nations must be content with what resources God has given to them; we must live and allow everyone to live, and no region should be expected to have it all.

This he insisted “is love in action. Being religious will not take anybody far, it has not taken Nigeria anywhere either. Every religion has its own tenet of faith or practice, every religion practices or believes in loving one another, believes in the concept of forgiveness, love, patience, tolerance and kindness among others.

So to be religious is simply to crave to belong or to be identified with a particular religion without necessarily observing the fundamentals that such a religion is known for.”

According to the cleric, “Islamic religion for example claim to be the religion of peace, but from what we know, we have seen a large number of Muslim worshippers who are Jihadists, killing and destroying lives and properties, condemning western education, etc. So, if Islamic religion is a religion of peace, then, the Jihadists are mere religious of the Islamic faith; and cannot be said to be true practitioners or followers of Islam as a religion,” he further pointed out. Anidi also condemned the level of lack of knowledge exhibited by the political class in Nigeria saying: “Politics is a system of governance! It is the set of activities that are economic oriented; and are associated with making decisions in groups, or other forms of power that organises effective distribution of resources in the larger society.

“But due to lack of knowledge and understanding of what politics is all about in most nations especially Nigeria, the concept and the practice is being widely abused.

People now see politics as a medium of amassing wealth by a few individuals rather than a platform for spreading or distribution the commonwealth of the nation to all and sundries.”

He advised everyone Nigerian, regardless of tribes or regions, to embrace the fundamentals of human existence.

“Going forward, Nigerians must come to term to begin to love one another, be of one accord or agreement in order to build a growing and sustained society or nation,” the cleric stated.

