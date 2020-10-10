Arts & Entertainments

Good Samaritans give lady new TV, Iphone

Nigerian lady, Laura Ogaga, who shared her joy on Twitter after purchasing her first fridge, has received an iPhone and Samsung TV from good Samaritans.

 

The 21-year-old lady recently went viral after she shared photo of herself squatting beside her new fridge.

 

Sharing the photo, she pleaded with Twitter users not to belittle her little win, saying it’s her biggest flex, and she feels so happy to be able to buy something for herself at 21.

 

Twitter user, Oluwatosin revealed that Laura was gifted a new TV and an iPhone after she celebrated her fridge on social media. “Guys remember @lauraogaga1_ She posted about her new fridge. She got gifted an iPhone and a 32 inch Samsung TV. Really excited for her.”

