Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, AU partner on Africa’s democracy

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe Comment(0)

The effort towards consolidating democracy in Africa by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) received a boost yesterday with the foundation’s signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the African Union (AU) to establish an effective partnership between the two parties for promoting peace and a culture of good governance on the continent.

The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and the Executive Director of GJF, Ms Ann Iyonu, signed the agreement at a ceremony at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where both parties expressed the need to improve peace, security and governance in Africa. Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Adeoye described the collaboration between the AU and the organisation founded by former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as a landmark event, noting that the continental body looks forward to rewarding results from the initiative.

