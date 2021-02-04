Goodluck Jonathan’s ‘trouble with Nigeria’

“The trouble with Nigeria” appears unknowable contrary to the emphatic diagnosis made by Chinua Achebe. That is what I can take from the conversation brokered by the Daily Trust Media with eminent Nigerians as the resource persons. In that parley centring on the over-flogged question of restructuring, former President Goodluck Jonathan alongside some ethnic nationalist chieftains such as Chief Nnia Nwodo of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Ayo Adebanjo of Afenfere, Prof. Attahiru Jega and other participants.

These eminent persons made their presentations and each had a definite diagnosis and conclusion on the issue. Each of these diagnoses and conclusions, especially that of Ayo Adebanjo was robustly canvassed and beautifully delivered evidencing men of prodigious intellect and presence of mind regarding the problems besetting Nigeria.

I find Chief Adebanjo’s diagnosis and prognosis as the most excellent as his submission is a direct nail on the head of the “trouble with Nigeria.” Chief Nwodo’s position is also good and to the point. Prof. Jega also made reasonable analysis of the issue but like all persons who is one-way or the other are direct or indirect beneficiaries of the questioned problem he did not come forth with an in-depth diagnosis and resolution which the problem requires.

It was with the position of President Jonathan; former President of Nigeria that I came off feeling there is no hope for Nigeria. How could a former President, a proud holder of a certification of learning and education at the apex of knowledge industry which certification holds the holder out as a ‘thinker’, the degree of doctor of philosophy reduce Nigeria’s problem to that of tribalism and nepotism? God have mercy! So, a Dr. Jonathan, a proud holder of Doctor of Philosophy, a former deputy governor, a former governor, a former president and a proud son of the Ijaw in the beleaguered and despoiled Niger Delta region thought hard and deep and offered a prognosis that reduced Nigeria’s “trouble” to that of tribalism and nepotism? Chai, we are finished! We are doomed!!

So, a Dr. Jonathan, a man of uncommon good luck, and ordinarily accomplished in every material particular would hold court, Izu Umuna, kindred assembly, state or regional assembly or meeting of his people and all he could tell the distinguished audience is that the “trouble” with Nigeria” pertains to the blight of tribalism, religious bigotry and nepotism which he declared are fundamental. I can now understand why President Jonathan spent six years at Aso Rock Palace without scratching the elephantine skin of Nigeria’s problem.

He did not know it and so was pursuing rats while the house was burning. So, Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban was right in dismissing him as “Clueless.” So, President Jonathan never read about his kinsman, Jaja of Opobo’s travails or the Akassa Raid against his Nembe/Brass communities or the more recent Adaka Boro’s rebellion in the 1960 against Nigeria? Was Boro’s grouse against Nigeria the problem of tribalism and nepotism?

It is possible President Jonathan never read the history of Nigeria to know the country he occupied various positions of rulership to govern. If he had read Onwuka Dike’s Trade and Politics in the Niger Delta or its simplified version penned down by Dr. Jonathan’s Ijaw kinsman, Tekena Tamuno in his book, Oil Wars in the Niger Delta (1894 – 2009) on the violent conquest and subjugation of the various ethnic groups’ communities and consequent seizure and exploitation of their natural resources for the benefit of the conquering powers starting from the British conquerors and colonizers to the present indigenous conquerors and colonizers, he would have had a different opinion.

The greatest “trouble with Nigeria” is the excruciating poverty of intellect and consequent ignorance that pervades every stratum of Nigerian society and this is attributable to the well-known lack of interest in reading serious works of history, economics and politics on Nigeria. Nigerians simply do not read and this poor habit is responsible for this abysmal ignorance that pervades the Nigerian society and it seems to be worse at the pinnacle of society especially the ruling clique.

Nigeria’s problem appears unfathomably unknowable but that is not true. The problem of Nigeria is well known to any person who is a diligent seeker of truth. It is writ large on the canvass of history and political praxis.

Every information about Nigeria is now in the public space making it possible for any person genuinely concerned about “the trouble with Nigeria” to discover it and know it. Tomes of books are out on Nigerian history and Britain had declassified its official documents on Nigeria which establish that it never created Nigeria for altruistic reasons but rather as a neo-colonial facility to serve its own inter-ests.

So were Dr. Jonathan to know this fact, would he still hold the opinion that the amalgamation was a blessing to the people of Nigeria? Would he be bold enough to declare that “the amalgamation is not the problem in my belief, rather, there was too much emphasis on divisive politics and this was greatly affected our nation’s unity”? President Olusegun Obasanjo was of the frame of mind with Dr. Jonathan until he was re-educated and now he is a champion for restructuring.

Since 1980s, there have been loud clamour for the “national question” to be discussed and it was not until General Babangida cancelled June 12 Election in 1993 thereby denying MKO Abiola his presidential electoral trophy that it dawned on those who thought they stood on rocky ground to know they were actually standing on quicksand.

And that June 12 crisis presented “the trouble with Nigeria” in its stark realities and for those that care to know Prof. Omo Omoruyi in his book asserted that the June 12 Election was cancelled because it would dismantle the house that Britain built in Africa as a prized neo-colonial construct.

After June 12 crisis, the military almost ran Nigeria around. but had the good sense to retreat not after decreeing a basic law (the 1999 Constitution) and recruited trusted agents to hold forte.

With that legal order based on 1999 Constitution, “the trouble with Nigeria” became magnified and debilitated the state foundation and socio-economic and political infrastructure erected on it to a deleterious degree thereby forcing patriots to start agitating for a restructuring of Nigerian state and its constitutional framework shaving off its imposition character to a state and legal order based on freedom and sovereign agreement made by the people.

The absence of agreement in making Nigerian constitution has been the “trouble with Nigeria” but those in custody of that state and its imposed constitution have been adamant and contemptuously dismissing of the agitators as trouble makers and mischief makers.

It is difficult to say where the present palaver of the contested question of Nigerian state and its imposed constitutional framework will lead to, but one sure fact which everybody knows is that Nigeria is terminally sick and requires a wholesome social engineering and constitutional surgical procedure in the form of constitutional restructuring which restore the people’s freedom and dignity.

If Nigeria continues on the present constitutional template, it does not require a soothsayer to hold that the country will continue to wobble and stumble from one crisis to the other until something snaps, and it may unravel into same undesirable consequences that will present before the people and the world a problem of unmanageable magnitude. And by then, it will be late.

